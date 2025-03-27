Holocaust education charity warns of rising antisemitism at powerful film launch

A leading Holocaust education charity has warned that its work is “more needed than ever” as antisemitism and Holocaust denial rise sharply across the UK.

Holocaust Learning UK (HLUK) hosted a moving event on Wednesday evening to launch its latest educational film, The Holocaust, and honour survivors who continue to share their experiences with younger generations.

Held at JW3 in north London, the evening began with a keynote address from Lord Ian Austin, HLUK’s honorary president, who praised the volunteer-run organisation for reaching nearly 250,000 schoolchildren over the past 25 years. “That’s 250,000 young people learning the truth about history’s greatest crime,” he said. “This is extraordinary for a charity run entirely by volunteers.”

Austin also issued a stark warning about the surge in antisemitic incidents since 7 October. “Restaurants and synagogues vandalised, Jewish children targeted, schoolchildren attacked, even protests outside the venue,” he said. “Learning about the Holocaust today is no simple task… but combating Holocaust distortion is a challenge we ignore at our peril.”

HLUK Chair Sue Bermange shared that more than 47,000 students have viewed the charity’s films this academic year alone. “Our figures suggest we may now be reaching the greatest number of UK secondary students of any Holocaust education organisation,” she said. “We do this with a team of just 12 volunteer trustees and no government funding.”

The Holocaust, HLUK’s fifth film, is designed for secondary school students and aligned with the Key Stage 3 curriculum. It includes powerful survivor testimonies, including from Hannah Lewis, who witnessed her mother’s murder as a child. Susan Pollack, who endured Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen, described the emotional toll of her experience: “I didn’t cry,” she said. “Human feelings left me completely.”

HLUK trustee Julian Gleicher explained how the charity adapted its work when in-person survivor talks became impossible. “We started making films to ensure their voices would still be heard in schools across the country,” he said. “They’re shown free of charge, with teaching resources developed in partnership with the Holocaust Educational Trust.”

The evening ended with a tribute to the late survivors Anne and Bob Kirk and a standing ovation for those still sharing their stories. Bermange concluded: “We owe everything to our survivors. Their courage and determination to educate are the heart of everything we do.”

HLUK’s new film is now available for schools nationwide, supporting the UK government’s pledge that every student should hear testimony from a Holocaust survivor before completing their education.