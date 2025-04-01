Holocaust Memorial Day Trust reveals 2026 theme after ‘year of extraordinary impact’

The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (HMDT) has announced Bridging the Generations as the theme for Holocaust Memorial Day 2026, following what it called “a year of extraordinary impact” in 2025.

Speaking at HMDT’s annual Reflection Evening on Monday, held at Camden Town Hall, the Trust revealed that this year’s national ceremony was watched by more than two million people on BBC One and iPlayer. Across the UK, 3,500 organisations marked the day, and landmark participation rose to 200 sites lit in purple as part of the Light the Darkness initiative.

“This year, Holocaust Memorial Day is more than just a date in the calendar. It’s a call to action,” said Laura Marks, chair of trustees. “Each year, we reaffirm our commitment to remembering the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust… and those who’ve been killed in more recent genocides.”

Marks confirmed that HMD 2025 reached record levels of engagement, with over 510,000 website visitors, a 23 percent rise from 2024, and more than 2,000 media stories published nationwide.

The Reflection Evening featured contributions from survivors of the Holocaust and other genocides. Holocaust survivor Joan Salter reflected on the importance of speaking to different generations and praised the tone and reach of this year’s events. “We speak in words of peace and harmony and for a better world, and we do not give way to hate and prejudice,” she said. “It was just so good to be together with like-minded people.”

Bosnian genocide survivor Sabit Jakupović spoke of the emotional difficulty of retelling his story but emphasised the need to continue. He said he felt a responsibility to speak for those who were murdered, particularly in light of continued genocide denial. “Each time I have to prepare myself emotionally,” he said, adding, “There are still those who deny the genocide in Bosnia; that is why it is so important to tell the truth.”

The evening also highlighted outreach efforts, including the 80 Candles for 80 Years project, the Trust’s youth programme, and education in prisons. Bettina Crossick, Head of Third Sector Partnerships at His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service, said the HMD course had “sparked deep reflection” among inmates and opened conversations about racism and discrimination behind bars.

Haringey Libraries participant Tom Skitt presented a candle holder commemorating sculptor and survivor Naomi Blake, developed as part of the 80 Candles initiative. He said the act of creating something together had a lasting impact, noting the candle holder they designed would continue to be exhibited across the borough. “It’s something that has a lasting and ongoing effect,” he said.

The newly announced 2026 theme, Bridging the Generations, will focus on preserving survivors’ legacies and passing on their testimonies to younger people, particularly as the world marks the 81st anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. It will also honour victims who left no descendants and reflect on the challenges survivors faced in rebuilding their lives in the UK.

In closing, Marks thanked the partners and supporters involved in HMD 2025, including the BBC, Pearl & Dean, Royal Mail, JCDecaux, and Ocean Outdoor, as well as the UK and devolved governments. “Your support has enabled more people across the UK to come together for Holocaust Memorial Day and take action for a better future,” she said.