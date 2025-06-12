Holocaust memorial plans spark offensive speech memo in Lords after controversy
Government chief whip in the upper chamber advised members on “the importance of being mindful of the tone of contributions”
A reminder has been issued to peers to avoid making insulting or offensive speeches ahead of further debate on plans for a Holocaust memorial, after a Tory former minister had to apologise for “grossly insensitive” comments.
Government chief whip in the upper chamber Lord Kennedy of Southwark advised members at the start of proceedings at Westminster on “the importance of being mindful of the tone of contributions”.
The prompt came after Conservative peer Lord Hamilton of Epsom sparked a backlash earlier this year when he said Jewish people should “pay for their own” memorial because they have “an awful lot of money” and “property everywhere”.
With his remarks branded “disgusting racism”, he subsequently issued an apology and made a personal statement in the Lords.
While Lord Hamilton was not stripped of the Tory whip, his comments were condemned by the party as “completely unacceptable” and “flagrantly antisemitic”.
The peer had been speaking in a House of Lords debate in March on legislation which would pave the way for a Holocaust memorial and learning centre to be built in a park next to Parliament.
The site in Victoria Tower Gardens has been controversial, with concerns over the loss of green space in central London, the design of the scheme and security implications.
With the Holocaust Memorial Bill coming back before the House on Wednesday for the report stage, when peers vote on amendments, Lord Kennedy said: “Before we start, I remind the House that a lot of people will be watching this debate, and of the importance of being mindful of the tone of contributions.
“This Bill, understandably, stirs passionate and strongly held views across the House from different perspectives, as has been seen at earlier stages.
“I am sure members will continue to uphold the best traditions of the House to speak and argue freely, alongside courtesy and respect for those both inside and outside the chamber.”
He asked peers to be “mindful” in particular of the rule to “be careful to avoid personally insulting or offensive speeches, which offend the customary courtesy of the House”.
Lord Kennedy added: “I am grateful in advance to members, and I look forward to constructive debates.”
The Government suffered a narrow defeat as peers demanded by 83 votes to 79, a majority of four, a change to the legislation making clear the sole purpose of the learning centre “must be the provision of education about the Holocaust and antisemitism”.
