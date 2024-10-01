Holocaust museum founder launches platform to commemorate 7 October

One of the co-founders of the National Holocaust Museum in the UK, Stephen Smith, has launched a new platform to commemorate the events of October 7 2023.

Mekimi, whose name comes from the Hebrew meaning “the one who lifts me”, is inspired by Psalm 113, in which people are assured that God will lift up the downtrodden, even in the most terrible of circumstances.

Smith explained: “Mekimi is more than a commemoration platform; it’s a testament to the power of human connection. In response to what happened a year ago, we’re building a community where coming together becomes a source of strength and hope—not just for the commemoration day, but for the ongoing journey of healing and remembrance.”

Mekimi will offer a variety of online resources for those caught up in the events of October 7. Currently, they include: interactive, VR experiences with survivors and other eyewitnesses; resources to support personal healing and reflection; curated videos, music, and prayers for various observances; templates and ideas for organising local commemoration events; and stories of reflection and solidarity.

Smith said: “Mekimi is there to help people connect, reflect, and find strength in shared experiences over time. Our first duty is to honour the lives lost, support the families left behind, the families of the hostages, and to stand with the survivors — today, tomorrow, and in the years to come. Through Mekimi, we affirm that no one is alone in their grief and that by sharing our stories, we can find collective healing and renewal whenever it’s needed.”

Stephen D Smith has specialised in oral history, genocide studies, and innovative memory preservation technologies. He served for 12 years as executive director of the University of Southern California (USC) Shoah Foundation, the archive founded by Steven Spielberg to document the Holocaust and global genocides. He currently holds the position of USC Visiting Professor of Religion, focusing his research on genocide-related testimony.

Smith is also the co-founder of StoryFile, the world’s first AI Conversational Video platform, which continues to revolutionise how we preserve and interact with human experiences.

He was made MBE in recognition of his work, which uniquely combines his theological background with cutting-edge technology to preserve and share the stories of Holocaust and genocide survivors.

For more information and to participate, visit wewillraiseyouup.org