Holocaust survivors join soldiers to mark 80 years since Bergen-Belsen liberation

Two Holocaust survivors have returned to British military grounds to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

Mala Tribich and Alfred Garwood addressed troops at Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire, in a special commemorative event co-hosted by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (HMDT) and The Light Dragoons. The date, 4 April, came just ahead of the official liberation anniversary on 15 April.

The 15th/19th The King’s Royal Hussars, a predecessor regiment of The Light Dragoons, were among the first British soldiers to uncover the atrocities at Bergen-Belsen in 1945. They entered the camp in the final days of the Second World War, revealing scenes of death and starvation that would shock the world.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In a tribute, an oak tree was planted during Friday’s event, symbolising remembrance and resilience. The survivors also contributed handwritten reflections on the lessons of the Holocaust, which were sealed in a time capsule to be opened in 2045, on the centenary of the camp’s liberation.

Olivia Marks-Woldman, chief executive of HMDT, said, “I’m deeply grateful to The Light Dragoons for their invaluable partnership in making this event possible. Their connection to Bergen-Belsen made the collaboration especially meaningful.

“Together, we honoured not only those who were murdered at Bergen-Belsen and the British soldiers who liberated the survivors but all six million Jews killed during the Holocaust. This commemoration served as both a reflection on the past and a commitment to the future – an affirmation of our responsibility to stand against hate and uphold the values of freedom and dignity for all.”

Lt Col Daniel Lenherr, Commanding Officer of The Light Dragoons, said: “Today we gathered not only to remember those who died in Bergen-Belsen, but also to reflect on the unimaginable suffering experienced by the survivors.

“We must also acknowledge the significant role of our predecessors, the 15th/19th The King’s Royal Hussars, who having endured fierce fighting from landing on Gold Beach in Normandy, were one of the first units to witness the horrors of the camp.

“We were deeply honoured and humbled to listen to the testimonies of two survivors, Dr Alfred Garwood and Mala Tribich, whose reflections brought the dark realities of the camp to life, reminding us that such lessons from the past must never be repeated. It was a privilege to welcome the Holocaust Memorial Trust today and enable this commemorative event, marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Bergen-Belsen.”

The Light of Dragoons are currently based in Catterick and specialise in light cavalry reconnaissance, drawing recruits from across northern England.

Holocaust Memorial Day is marked in the UK each year on 27 January. The Trust promotes remembrance of the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, as well as victims of other genocides recognised by the UK government, including those in Rwanda, Bosnia, Darfur and against the Yazidis.