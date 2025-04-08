Holocaust survivors join soldiers to mark 80 years since Bergen-Belsen liberation
Survivors’ testimonies and a time capsule ceremony honour liberators’ legacy at poignant Catterick Garrison commemoration
Two Holocaust survivors have returned to British military grounds to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.
Mala Tribich and Alfred Garwood addressed troops at Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire, in a special commemorative event co-hosted by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (HMDT) and The Light Dragoons. The date, 4 April, came just ahead of the official liberation anniversary on 15 April.
The 15th/19th The King’s Royal Hussars, a predecessor regiment of The Light Dragoons, were among the first British soldiers to uncover the atrocities at Bergen-Belsen in 1945. They entered the camp in the final days of the Second World War, revealing scenes of death and starvation that would shock the world.
In a tribute, an oak tree was planted during Friday’s event, symbolising remembrance and resilience. The survivors also contributed handwritten reflections on the lessons of the Holocaust, which were sealed in a time capsule to be opened in 2045, on the centenary of the camp’s liberation.
Olivia Marks-Woldman, chief executive of HMDT, said, “I’m deeply grateful to The Light Dragoons for their invaluable partnership in making this event possible. Their connection to Bergen-Belsen made the collaboration especially meaningful.
“Together, we honoured not only those who were murdered at Bergen-Belsen and the British soldiers who liberated the survivors but all six million Jews killed during the Holocaust. This commemoration served as both a reflection on the past and a commitment to the future – an affirmation of our responsibility to stand against hate and uphold the values of freedom and dignity for all.”
Lt Col Daniel Lenherr, Commanding Officer of The Light Dragoons, said: “Today we gathered not only to remember those who died in Bergen-Belsen, but also to reflect on the unimaginable suffering experienced by the survivors.
“We must also acknowledge the significant role of our predecessors, the 15th/19th The King’s Royal Hussars, who having endured fierce fighting from landing on Gold Beach in Normandy, were one of the first units to witness the horrors of the camp.
“We were deeply honoured and humbled to listen to the testimonies of two survivors, Dr Alfred Garwood and Mala Tribich, whose reflections brought the dark realities of the camp to life, reminding us that such lessons from the past must never be repeated. It was a privilege to welcome the Holocaust Memorial Trust today and enable this commemorative event, marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Bergen-Belsen.”
The Light of Dragoons are currently based in Catterick and specialise in light cavalry reconnaissance, drawing recruits from across northern England.
Holocaust Memorial Day is marked in the UK each year on 27 January. The Trust promotes remembrance of the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, as well as victims of other genocides recognised by the UK government, including those in Rwanda, Bosnia, Darfur and against the Yazidis.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.