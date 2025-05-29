Holocaust survivor’s story brought to stage as Kinloss marks 80 years since Hungarian deportations
A special performance of Kindness: A Legacy of the Holocaust will take place on 9 June at Finchley United Synagogue, with survivor guests and school outreach
A moving theatrical tribute to Holocaust survivor Susan Pollack OBE will be staged at Finchley United Synagogue on Sunday 9 June, as the community marks 80 years since the deportation of Hungarian Jewry.
The production, Kindness: A Legacy of the Holocaust, tells Pollack’s story in her own words and has been hailed as one of the most powerful pieces of Holocaust theatre in the UK. It is created by Voices of the Holocaust, Europe’s only dedicated Holocaust theatre charity, which uses physical and verbatim performance to preserve and amplify survivor testimony,
Susan was just 13 years old when she was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau in the summer of 1944. Over just eight weeks, more than 424,000 Jews were deported from Hungary, the vast majority murdered at Auschwitz. By the end of the Shoah, around 565,000 Hungarian Jews had been killed.
The 9 June event not only marks the historical anniversary but also offers a moment of communal reflection and renewed engagement with survivor testimony through meaningful, immersive theatre. The evening performance follows a matinee session hosted for local schools – part of Kinloss’s wider outreach efforts to engage audiences beyond the Jewish community.
“Kindness acts as a conduit for lived experience,” said Cate Hollis, co-author and Artistic Director of Voices of the Holocaust. “It re-humanises experiences that were dehumanised. It asks us all to bear witness.”
Pollack, now 94, has spent decades sharing her story in schools. She has endorsed the production, describing it as “so real, so accurate… a truer version of my story could not be shown.”
Supported by the AJR, European Jewish Congress, 45 Aid Society, Generation2Generation and MKDRS, the performance has already reached more than 40,000 students nationwide. It has been praised by educators and communal leaders alike,
Michael Newman OBE, CEO of the Association of Jewish Refugees, said: ‘Kindness manages to strike a balance between art and history. Verbatim theatre puts Susan’s words into the mouths of talented actors. The result is more than just entertainment – it is mediated testimony.”
The cast features Inbal Port as Susan, alongside May Lopez, Harry Freeman and Christian Peterson. The play was co-written by Hollis and acclaimed playwright Mark Wheeller, with a musical score by Judith Silver. Special guests expected at the event include Newman and fellow survivor Mala Tribich MBE.
The performance begins at 7:30pm and will be followed by a short panel or guest reflections. Tickets are available here.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.