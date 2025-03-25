Home Office alerted as disgraced academic urges followers to target Zionists

Disgraced academic David Miller has urged his 89,000 social media followers to “find out” where Zionists are and “target them”.

In a post on Monday evening, using the hashtag #DismantleZionism, Miller wrote: “Protests are not enough. Listen to our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Those who are interested in ending this genocide must begin by targeting those responsible near them: the entire Zionist movement globally must live in fear of accountability until it is dismantled and its ideology eradicated. And let’s be clear, there are Zionists everywhere. In every town and city. Find out where they are.””

Other posts directly target high street retailer River Island, calling for shoppers to boycott the business “owned by the Lewis family of genocidaires”.

The Board of Deputies has written to the government expressing “serious concerns” over the posts’ “incendiary rhetoric” and “clearly threatening language, intended to stir up racial hatred.”

A CST spokesperson told Jewish News: “We are aware of the posts on X by David Miller and have reported him to the police. It is about time that Miller’s outrageous incitement is stopped. His rhetoric has gone unchecked for far too long, and no one should be allowed to spread such dangerous and inflammatory messages without facing consequences.”

Jewish News has contacted the Metropolitan Police and Home Office for comment.