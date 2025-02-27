Home Secretary pledges to work with the Board on safer streets plan
Yvette Cooper met with a Board delegation as Crime and Policing Bill provisions outlined in the Commons
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
As the Home Office announced new provisions in the Crime and Policing Bill, a delegation from the Board of Deputies met Yvette Cooper to discuss the community’s difficult experiences with public order.
Welcoming the introduction of new powers to prevent facemasks and climbing on war memorials at demonstrations, the Board discussed the need to protect synagogues, mosques, and other places of worship from hostile demonstrations, and to consider the cumulative impact of weekly protests on community wellbeing.
Communal representatives also raised the need to tackle terrorist groups and extremism, including restating the call for the proscription of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, the Houthis, the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.
Following the meeting, Board of Deputies President Phil Rosenberg said, “On the day that some of the measures to be included in the Crime and Policing Bill were announced, it was good have the opportunity to discuss the provisions we think are necessary for the protection of our community.
“We found the Home Secretary to be very receptive to our concerns, and look forward to working with the Home Office to fight antisemitism and ensure the safety of our community”.
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “I’m grateful for the positive and productive meeting with the Board of Deputies today discussing how we can redouble our efforts to tackle antisemitism and the range of extremist threats facing our communities.
“I look forward to continuing to work with the Board on this Government’s plans for safer streets.”
