Honorary chazan urgently appeals for kidney donor to save his life

A long-standing member of Enfield & Winchmore Hill United Synagogue who has stepped in to lead services following the retirement of its rabbi has issued an urgent plea for a kidney donor to save his life.

Aryeh Goldberg, 62, has just 15 percent kidney function remaining and faces the prospect of dialysis three times a week unless he can find a suitable live donor.

“I was born with only one kidney, and it is now working at only 15 percent,” he told the Jewish News. “That means I will now need to have a kidney transplant.”

A volunteer emergency responder and qualified health and safety trainer, Goldberg has dedicated his life to helping others – now he is asking for help in return. “I run a training company where I teach people how to save lives. I now need someone to help save mine.”

Goldberg, who has been a member of the Enfield community for nearly 25 years and is currently covering all Shabbat and Chagim services in the absence of a rabbi, said he has continued his duties despite no visible symptoms. However, his condition is deteriorating and will soon make it impossible to maintain his schedule.

“If I have to go on dialysis – which is probably going to be three times a week – I’ll also need a day to recover after each session,” he explained. “That will probably leave me with just one day a week where I might be able to function properly. It’ll impact my work, my volunteering, my ability to go to shul and conduct services – my whole life, basically.”

In addition to leading synagogue services, Goldberg is also training to be a community first responder. “I respond to emergency calls for the ambulance service when they don’t have someone to send straight away. It’s all about saving lives,” he said.

Three of his 13 grandchildren have inherited his condition, making them unable to donate. “My own family would not be able to help out,” he said. “So, I am looking for someone from the wider community who may be willing and able to donate a kidney.”

He reassured prospective donors that they don’t need to be an exact blood match. “Even different blood types can be transplanted,” he said. “If the kidney donated isn’t a match for me, it can still go to someone else, and I’ll get one from the donor kidney bank in exchange.”

Goldberg is happy for prospective donors to contact him directly. “All they need to say is, ‘I’m interested in donating for Goldberg,’ and the transplant team will take it from there.”

If you are interested in being a living kidney donor for Goldberg, please contact the transplant team directly on 020 7317 7604 or email rf-tr.rldn@nhs.net