Hopes burn bright for Epping High Street Menorah application
Essex Jewish community welcomes 'helpful discussion' with District council after Town council refuse licensing request over 'public safety' concerns
Essex Jewish Community council is hoping for a Chanukah miracle after a “helpful discussion” with Epping Forest District Council over an application for a Menorah in the town centre.
Thousands have signed an online petition in protest following Epping Forest Town council’s refusal to approve the licence for “public safety” reasons and local councillor Holly Whitbread called their decision “deeply disappointing”, alleging the Town council claimed the Menorah would be “insensitive to other religious groups”.
But in a press release issued after Shabbat on Saturday 14th December, the Essex Jewish community council made clear that it was the District council who had “initiated the relevant application processes and the (separate) Town Council that put in an objection to the District Council”.
The Jewish community council also noted that “notwithstanding the objections” the District council continue to support the application for the Epping Menorah in Epping High Street. The statement makes clear that neither Essex County Council nor Essex police have “raised any concerns”.
Rabbi Yossi Posen of Chabad in Epping is quoted as saying: “Public menorahs have become a defining feature of Chanukah celebrations for millions of Jews around the world” and that “with thousands of public menorahs lit worldwide – and nine others displayed annually across Essex, this cherished tradition continues to bring warmth, hope and unity to communities across the globe.”
In a statement last week, Epping Town Council said it had always supported the Menorah and its previous location “where it has been enjoyed by many and would support appropriate positioning”, but the objection to its proposed new positioining “was made in relation to the location and public safety only”.
The statement from the Independent/ Lib Dem led council added: “Epping Town Council’s Market Committee submitted an objection to the application based on the limited information we were subsequently provided with. The Menorah would be sited where the market was operating and was next to the public highway. The objection was made in relation to the location and public safety only. Essex County Council are the decision making authority and they will need to decide whether to grant the licence. The Town Council will not be withdrawing the objection they have made to the location and concerns about public safety. Epping Town Council have always supported the Menorah and would continue to do so in a safe and appropriate place.”
Councillor Whitbread alleges that the council is “even threatening legal action” against the Epping Menorah. She calls their objection “particularly puzzling, as it claims the Menorah would cause disruption to the Monday market, yet the new location (opposite M&S on the extended pavement) was chosen precisely because it is not used for market stalls. The neighbouring stallholders are supportive and accommodating and were not even consulted about the council’s objection.”
She adds that the “Town Councils actions at this late stage could block the application, meaning Epping may not have a Menorah this year, which would be deeply disappointing and upsetting to the hundreds of residents in our local Jewish community.”
There will be a candle lighting on Epping High Street on Sunday 29 December (the 5th night of Chanukah) at 5:30pm,
The Epping Menorah was vandalised in 2023 before public funding secured a new one. Last year, Havering Council reversed a widely criticised decision to cancel town hall Chanukah celebrations following cross-communal condemnation of the move.
- To sign the petition and request the Town Council remove their objection so the Menorah can be put up in time for Chanukah, click here.
