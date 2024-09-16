Hostage Forum UK launches Rosh Hashanah card appeal

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK has launched a project to support the families of 101 hostages still held captive in Gaza this Rosh Hashanah.

This will be the first Jewish New Year that hostage families will spend without their loved ones and the social action group is calling on communities to do as much as they can to show solidarity.

The Forum is suggesting a range of activities, from sending Shana Tova Cards to the hostages families, leaving a seat at your holiday table in honour of a hostage, wearing a yellow ribbon and tying yellow ribbons on your doors, trees, or railings.

A spokesperson for the Forum said: “Whilst we cannot replace the longing for their loved ones, join us in showing them so love as we approach the New Year. 1. Simply WhatsApp +447443473688 ‘Hostage name for a card, please’ to receive the name of a hostage. 2. Write a Shana Tova card to them and their family. 3. Send the message to the address above.”

Organiser Nivi Feldman told Jewish News: “People are welcome to send in poems, drawings and cards and we will get them distributed to the families.”

To support the work of the Forum, click here.