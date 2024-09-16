Hostage Forum UK launches Rosh Hashanah card appeal
Group organiser Nivi Feldman pledges to 'show our communities unwavering support and love to the hostages and their families'
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK has launched a project to support the families of 101 hostages still held captive in Gaza this Rosh Hashanah.
This will be the first Jewish New Year that hostage families will spend without their loved ones and the social action group is calling on communities to do as much as they can to show solidarity.
The Forum is suggesting a range of activities, from sending Shana Tova Cards to the hostages families, leaving a seat at your holiday table in honour of a hostage, wearing a yellow ribbon and tying yellow ribbons on your doors, trees, or railings.
A spokesperson for the Forum said: “Whilst we cannot replace the longing for their loved ones, join us in showing them so love as we approach the New Year. 1. Simply WhatsApp +447443473688 ‘Hostage name for a card, please’ to receive the name of a hostage. 2. Write a Shana Tova card to them and their family. 3. Send the message to the address above.”
Organiser Nivi Feldman told Jewish News: “People are welcome to send in poems, drawings and cards and we will get them distributed to the families.”
To support the work of the Forum, click here.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.