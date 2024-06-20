Hotovely’s tenure as Israel’s Ambassador extended for a year

Israel’s ambassador to the UK will remain in post for an additional year following four years in post, the Embassy has announced.

Former settlements minister and deputy foreign minister for Likud, Tzipi Hotovely pledged to be an ambassador for “the whole Jewish community with all its streams” at her appointment in 2020.

A close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hotovely was the youngest MK upon entering the Knesset. When she replaced Ambassador Mark Regev, Netanyahu’s former spokesperson for international media, Hotovely became the first female Israeli ambassador.

She is a strong supporter of Israel’s settlement movement and is opposed to the two-state solution.

Ambassador Hotovely said: “I thank Prime Minister Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Katz for their trust and for their decision to extend my tenure as Israel’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom for another year. Britain has long been, and continues to be, an important ally of Israel. I have been incredibly proud to serve as Ambassador for the past four years, and I am grateful for the privilege of continuing to represent the State of Israel during this significant period for our two democracies.”