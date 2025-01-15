Hours after hostage deal confirmed, Arsenal and Spurs fans unite in support of Gaza captives
North London Derby game sees moving show of solidarity for 28-year old British-Israeli citizen and Spurs fan, held hostage for 467 days
In a rare and moving display of solidarity, Arsenal and Tottenham fans joined forces tonight during the North London Derby to call for Hamas to release Emily Damari, a British-Israeli citizen and Spurs fan, who has been held hostage in Gaza for 467 days.
It comes as Israel and Hamas finally agreed to a deal to bring about the phased release of hostages, along with a pause to 15 months of deadly fighting.
Emily, 28, was shot and kidnapped from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on the morning of 7th October 2023. Her mother Mandy Damari, who was born and raised in Surrey, has spoken about how Emily was a dedicated Tottenham supporter who loved to attend their matches on family visits to the UK. Mandy has been campaigning tirelessly for her daughter’s release, and has repeatedly called on the British government to do more to bring her home.
Fans from both sides posed for a joint photograph outside the stadium before kick-off and the area surrounding the ground has been covered with yellow ribbons, a symbol that signifies support for the hostages. On the 7th minute of the match, yellow balloons will be released by fans in both the home and away ends in support of Emily and her family, while others hold posters calling to bring her home.
This symbolic gesture has become a regular occurrence at Tottenham’s home matches, with Spurs fans creating a chant in support of their fellow fan: “She’s one of our own, she’s one of our own, Emily Damari, bring her home”. Tonight’s game marks the first time that another team’s fans have joined in with the grassroots campaign. Fan action has been organised by Stop the Hate UK.
Mandy Damari praised Arsenal and Spurs fans for their support ahead of the match, saying: “I am overwhelmed by the support that Arsenal and Tottenham fans want to show for Emily tonight. I always say that anyone who helps to share Emily’s story and do what they can in the campaign to bring her home is a part of our family. My dear husband, Emily’s father, was a football coach on our kibbutz, and he always said that football can bring the world together. He’s certainly been proven right today. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, and I hope that Emily can be with you all at the next derby.”
