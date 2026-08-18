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How an obscure centrist politician could be key to defeating Netanyahu in October

Yoav Segalovitz’s speculated move from Yesh Atid to Ra’am could give the Arab party a new image — and the opposition the seats it needs to form a government

By Tomer Almagor JTA August 18, 2026, 10:28 am Edit
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Yoav Segalovitz speaks to an Israeli Arab crowd during an election campaign meeting in the Arab town of Shefa-'Amr in Northern Israel on August 26, 2019. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images via JTA)
Yoav Segalovitz speaks to an Israeli Arab crowd during an election campaign meeting in the Arab town of Shefa-'Amr in Northern Israel on August 26, 2019. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images via JTA)

At a barbecue on a Netanya rooftop earlier this month, MK Yoav Segalovitz, a politician most people outside Israel have never heard of, told his fellow members of the leading opposition party Yesh Atid that he would not be running with them in the upcoming October election.

It’s a decision that could reshape Israel’s political landscape and determine whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will lose the October 27 election.

That’s because Segalovitz, 67, who formerly headed the Israel Police’s Investigations and Intelligence Division, is planning to join Ra’am, an Arab party that was the kingmaker in the 2021 elections, pollster Yousef Makladeh told Jewish Telegraphic Agency, describing his conversation with Segalovitz prior to leaving the party. Makladeh added that the move had been under discussion for months.

In an official statement last week, Ra’am’s chairman Mansour Abbas and Segalovitz said they had met and held a “cordial and positive” discussion about the possibility of Segalovitz joining Ra’am’s slate in the upcoming Knesset elections. The two agreed to continue direct talks in an effort to advance the matter.

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