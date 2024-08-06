How do you take yours? Milk first, jam first – it must be Afternoon Tea Week

One of the best things about Britain is that we can lay claim to one of the finest institutions of all time – afternoon tea. Not only that, but we have an annual celebration of it in the form of Afternoon Tea Week (12 – 18 August). Seven whole days to perfect the art of the perfect cuppa and work out which way round to do the cream and jam. Here are 12 places in which to do it.

TRADITIONAL TEA: The Langham (pic above)

The Langham was the first grand hotel to serve afternoon tea, in 1865. Overseen by Michel Roux Jr, the menu is inspired by Britain’s most beloved cakes, biscuits and sweets. Alongside delicate savouries and freshly baked scones, elegant interpretations of classics include a reimagining of an Angel Cake with a vanilla sponge and whipped coconut and pineapple compote, and, inspired by a Twix, comes Twice as Nice with shortbread, taïnori cream and salted caramel.

Wednesday to Sunday 12.30pm – 4.30pm, from £80

SPECIAL OFFER: The Corinthia

This truly indulgent traditional afternoon tea is on offer at a very special price midweek throughout August. Enjoy a selection of finely brewed teas and delectable sweet and savoury treats in the beautiful Crystal Moon Lounge under the glow of a chandelier adorned with 1,001 Baccarat crystals, accompanied by the melodic tinkling of the pianist’s keys.

Monday to Thursday, from £55; Friday to Sunday, from £85

Mad Hatters TeaTHEMED TEA: The Capital Hotel

The Mad Hatters Afternoon Tea has been designed using iconic themes from the classic tale Alice in Wonderland. Striped macarons reflect the Cheshire Cat, and delicate mushroom shapes hide a wonderful taste sensation, complemented with traditional sandwiches.

Daily 12 pm – 5 pm, from £59

KOSHER TEA: Reubens Café & Bakery

I’m not sure what the Duchess of Bedford would have said in 1840 about her afternoon snack appearing in the form of a bagel, but that’s how they do things at this new opening on Baker Street (opposite the iconic restaurant). London’s finest kosher afternoon tea offers a selection of mini bagel sandwiches, scones and desserts served with English tea.

Sunday to Friday all day, from £24

OUTSIDE LONDON: Sopwell House

British afternoon tea in a picturesque setting in 12 acres of Hertfordshire countryside. Enjoy a selection of finger sandwiches and savouries, homemade scones, and indulge your sweet tooth on treats from macarons and cakes to mousses and pastries. Sip from a selection of teas and infusions, including Sopwell’s very own house Assam blend.

Daily 1pm – 3pm, from £37

POSH TEA: The Dorchester

Tradition is reinvented with bold new flavours and creative craftsmanship, reflecting the British spirit of the hotel. Guests are invited to sip champagne and fine teas in the grand surroundings, while enjoying delicate finger sandwiches, light-as-a-feather scones, and jewel-like seasonal cakes and pastries such as strawberry roulade and pistachio choux with apricot compote.

Daily 12pm – 4:30pm, from £95

SUMMER TEA: The Biltmore

Summer afternoon tea includes exotic flavours of mango and saffron kadaif, and pineapple savarin. Traditional flavours are also incorporated, including creamy raspberry compote and ricotta mousse and refreshing wild strawberry tart. Finish your tea with rich coffee crème brûlée, a perfect blend of coffee and caramelised sugar.

Daily 12:30pm – 5pm, from £80

MICHELIN STARRED: Pavyllon London, Four Seasons

Michelin-starred French Chef Yannick Alléno provides picture-perfect patisserie at the La Vie En Rose Afternoon Tea. Enjoy delicate finger sandwiches followed by three tiers of luxury sweet treats such as strawberry and eucalyptus tart; lime and vanilla baba; dark fruit pavlova; and Pimm’s-style raspberries with chocolate and caramel, alongside ‘So British’ Scones.

Friday to Sunday 2.30pm – 4.30pm, from £75.

FOR FAMILIES: Pan Pacific London

A children’s afternoon tea and infinity pool experience is perfect for all the family. The tea features sweet treats and finger sandwiches while the hotel’s sensory floor has a transformed infinity pool area with deckchairs, parasols, and themed pool floats during children’s swim hours. Children aged can also enjoy special spa treatments in collaboration with Bonpoint, including The Dreamy Treatment for parent-child duos.

Thursday to Monday 12.30pm – 4pm, from £29

FLAVOUR FEST: Cinnamon Bazaar

Vivek Singh’s Indian-inspired take on a classic afternoon tea in Covent Garden, bringing fire and spice to a traditional tea-time spread. Seamlessly marrying the flavours of East India with modern culinary techniques, this afternoon tea is reimagined with highlights including Masala fish finger sandwiches, Kadhai chicken spring rolls and saffron and pistachio macarons.

Daily, from £27.50

OUTSIDE LONDON: Down Hall Hotel

Afternoon tea in the Essex countryside. The newly renovated Grand Hall within the 19th century mansion provides an idyllic setting to sample Britain’s favourite pastime. Enjoy moreish finger sandwiches, carefully crafted cakes and pastries. Complete the occasion with a glass of champagne to make the day even more special.

Daily, from £55

BOTANICAL TEA: London Marriott Hotel Park Lane

Inspired by English gardens and ingredients, this has a pretty pastries, dainty finger sandwiches and indulgent sweet treats. Highlights include a lavender and white chocolate mousse handbag, milk chocolate Sacher royal hat and a Battenburg London telephone box, as well as an array of savoury treats.

Friday to Sunday 12pm – 4pm, from £50