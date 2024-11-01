Hundreds expected at rally calling for return of British hostage Emily Damari

Hundreds of demonstrators will gather in central London tomorrow demanding the release of Hamas hostage Emily Damari.

They will demand immediate action to return the 28-year old British woman who has been held hostage in Hamas terror tunnels in Gaza for over a year.

Organised by Stop The Hate, demonstrators will gather from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, on the corner of Bessborough Gardens and Grosvenor Road to counter the Palestine Solidarity Campaign National hate march.

Emily Damari was shot and forcibly taken from her home in Kfar Aza during the 7th October terror atrocities, in which 64 of her neighbours, including men, women, children, and elderly individuals, were murdered, and 18 more were abducted alongside her.

Emily’s dog, Choocha, was also killed in her arms during the assault.

Mandy Damari, Emily’s mother, has voiced the anguish of not knowing what her daughter faces: “Every day is living hell not knowing what Emily is going through. I do know from the hostages that returned that they were starved, sexually abused, and tortured. Every moment lost is another moment of unimaginable suffering or even death.”