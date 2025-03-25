Hundreds of Jewish professors and students sign letter opposing Trump’s university funding cuts
Trump administration says the action aganist Columbia University is in response to its handling of antisemitism allegations
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Over 650 American Jewish professors and students have written a joint letter condemning the cancellation of more than $400 million in federal funding to Columbia University – a move Donald Trump says is in response to its handling of antisemitism allegations.
On March 7th, the Trump administration announced the immediate cancellation of approximately $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia – including funding from the Department of Justice, the Department of Education, and the Department of Health and Human Services.
The university was told that these funds were being withheld because they had not done enough to suppress antisemitism, and the same rationale has been since used to propose further cuts to other universities and colleges across the U.S.
But in an open letter, the signatories complain:”Harming U.S. universities does not protect Jewish people.”
They add:”Cutting funding for research does not protect Jewish people. Punishing researchers and scholars does not protect Jewish people.
“These actions do, however, limit opportunities for students and scholars – within the Jewish community and beyond – to receive training, conduct research, and engage in free expression.
“In fact, harming universities makes everyone less safe, including Jews. History teaches us that the loss of individual rights and freedoms for any group often begins with silencing scientists and scholars, people who devote their lives to the pursuit of knowledge — a pursuit that is core to Jewish culture.”
The significant group of Jewish faculty, scholars, and students at U.S. universities say they have “diverse views on Israel and Gaza, on American politics, and on the Trump administration. ”
They add:” We have diverse views on the administration of Columbia University, and on the way it has responded to protests.
“What unites us is that we refuse to let our Jewish identities be used as a pretext for destroying institutions that have long made America great – American universities and the research and knowledge they produce. ”
The Trump administration has said Columbia must take steps including enforcing existing disciplinary rules, centralising disciplinary processes to the Office of the President and creating time, plan and manner rules for protesting and banning masks except for religious or health reasons.
Additional measures include creating a plan to hold student groups accountable and adopting a formal definition of antisemitism.
They are also told to put Middle East, South Asian and African Studies under academic receivership andcreate a plan for admissions reform.
Columbia has until Thursday to agree to the terms.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.