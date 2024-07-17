Hundreds of pupils thank teachers as part of Jewish schools network initiative

An initiative for school pupils to thank their teachers received nearly 800 nominations across 54 schools.

Launched by Partnership for Jewish Schools (PaJeS) in collaboration with Jewish News as a media partner, the project to celebrate educators in Jewish schools launched in June and invited parents, governors, and students to nominate teachers who have made a significant impact on their lives.

Amongst the schools that received nominations for their teachers were Beit Shvidler; Bury and Whitefield Jewish Primary School; Clore Tikva; Etz Chaim; Gesher; Gibraltar Boys Secondary School; Hasmonean High School for Girls; Immanuel College; JCoSS; JFS; King David Primary School Manchester; Kisharon Noé School; Manchester Jewish School for Special Education (T’mimei Lev) and Yavneh College.

Rabbi David Meyer, chief executive, PaJeS, said: “We are delighted with the results of the Thanks a Teacher initiative. Teachers play a vital role in shaping the future, and this project was our way of giving parents and students an opportunity and a voice to express their gratitude and celebrate their teachers.”

He added that it “has been heartwarming to see the vast numbers of nominations. As we near the end of what has been a very challenging year this acknowledgment of our teachers reflects a culture of appreciation and respect from across our schools and the community.”

Seth Walmer, head of Jewish Studies, King Solomon High School said it was a privilege to be nominated: “Fundamentally as teachers, we do not teach for the ‘thank you’ at the end, but to enrich the lives of our students. We aim to give them powerful knowledge, where they can use these skills to embed in their daily lives. A ‘Thank you’ is a way of showing us how appreciated we are for our hard work and effort.”

He added: “To know that my students value me and my efforts in their academic development is touching, and to have received so many nominations indicates the excellent rapport that we have developed. I would like to thank them too for their hard work and diligence within every lesson.”

Nominee Shana Burton, reception teacher, Broughton Jewish Primary School said: “The acknowledgment of my contributions to education truly inspires me to continue creating a safe, inclusive, and respectful classroom environment that fosters effective learning and student engagement and most importantly investing in our future.

“The relationship I have with my students is my core value. I know that when my students feel safe, secure, seen and included, this has a significant impact on their behaviour, social interactions, learning performance and overall well -being.

“The love and care they feel is how they will thrive in their learning environment. Our students learn more from who we are than what we teach.”

Justin Cohen, co-publisher, Jewish News said; “Teachers are often the unsung heroes helping to power the incredible performance of our communal schools. It’s wonderful to have this opportunity to work with Pajes to recognise and thank them.”

Every nominated teacher will receive a personalised PaJeS certificate, acknowledging their dedication and hard work.