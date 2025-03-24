Hundreds protest in central London against pro-Iran Al Quds Day march

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in central London on Sunday to oppose the annual Al Quds Day march, calling for the UK government to proscribe Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and take firmer action against extremism and antisemitic hate speech.

The counter-protest, organised by the campaign group Stop the Hate, was held at Oxford Circus as the Al Quds Day rally moved from Marble Arch to Portland Place. Demonstrators carried Israeli and British flags and placards reading “Free London from terror supporters” and “Ban the IRGC”.

Al Quds Day, initiated in 1979 by Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini, is marked annually in cities around the world to oppose Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem.

Wilson Chowdhry, chair of the interfaith group United by Faith and a British Pakistani Christian, told the crowd: “The IRGC is a terrorist organisation. It is the military arm of a brutal regime that funds Hamas, Hezbollah and other groups committed to Israel’s destruction.”

He warned of the regime’s reach beyond the Middle East:“It has brought chaos to the region and is spreading radical ideology into our streets, our communities, and even our schools and universities. Jewish students face harassment simply for their identity. The radicalisation of our youth is happening before our eyes, and our leaders must act now to stop it.”

Several protestors told Jewish News they felt increasingly vulnerable in public and unsupported by authorities. “We’re a minority and peaceful people, but we’re not protected,” said one. “It feels like two-tier policing. Proscribed groups can march, and we’re left to speak out alone.”

Another demonstrator said the aftermath of the 7 October Hamas terror attacks had been a turning point. “The silence was deafening. If you believe in democracy, you have to stand up. That’s why I came today.”

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) condemned what it called a continuing pattern of incitement. “Sunday’s Al Quds Day march featured what we have all come to expect: support for violent terrorism and calls for the destruction of the Jewish state,” a spokesperson said. “Extremism is on the march in London, and it is a devastating indictment of our political class and of the state of our criminal justice system.”