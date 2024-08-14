Huw Edwards removed as patron of Jewish centre
Disgraced broadcaster struck off as patron of Merthyr Tydfil synagogue restoration scheme
Disgraced BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards has been removed as patron of a Welsh Jewish cultural centre, following calls by Jewish anti-sexual abuse campaigners to sever ties with him.
Edwards, 62, became a patron of the Merthyr Tydfil synagogue restoration project run by the Foundation for Jewish Heritage in 2022.
In an email to Jewish News, a spokesperson confirmed Edwards had been removed after he pleaded guilty to multiple child pornography charges last month.
A statement said: “Huw Edwards is no longer a patron of the Merthyr Tydfil synagogue project and therefore no longer has an association with our organisation.”
The former BBC presenter, who will be sentenced in September, accepted 41 charges of possessing images of children, with seven classified as Category A – the most serious.
Charity Migdal Emunah, which provides support to Jewish sexual abuse victims in the UK, called for Edwards to be disassociated from the project in light of his conviction.
Chief executive Erica Marks said: “As a general rule, when public figures are involved in serious crime, it may also emerge that other organisations are linked with them.
“I would urge any organisation to consider their position very carefully when anyone with connections to them has been charged with a serious crime, such as in this instance, and to consider severing tied with anyone charged with such offences.”
The project will transform the Grade II listed former synagogue, originally built in 1877, into a Welsh Jewish Heritage Centre, thanks to National Lottery funding.
