‘I can’t recommend it enough’ say graduates of ORT mentoring scheme
230 participants in ORT Jump career initiative celebrate at ceremony in Camden
Two hundred and thirty Year 12 students celebrated their graduation from the ORT JUMP mentoring programme at a ceremony in north London on Thursday 4th July.
The programme was established in 2009 and currently runs across 12 secondary schools and with partner charity, Gateways. Each year, hundreds of mentors in a variety of industries help their mentees to consider future career and educational options, identify their strengths and gain the confidence to take the next steps in their career journey.
This year, participants were mentored in areas including law, aerospace engineering, PR and business.
Mentors Georgia Shaw and Gabriella Jessup spoke about their journeys from being ORT JUMP mentees to becoming ORT JUMP mentors and offering the support that they needed as teenagers.
Mentees Sophie Hartog and Eytan Freeman spoke about being mentored and how much it had benefitted them.
Anna Black, ORT JUMP programme co-manager said: “ The programme is going from strength to strength thanks to our incredible mentors, partner schools and charities. Our mentees are completing the programme full of knowledge, confidence and excitement for their future career journeys. We’re already recruiting mentors for next year when we plan to expand into more schools, making an even greater impact through mentoring!”
Georgia Shaw, ORT JUMP former mentee and current mentor said: “I have found it so rewarding seeing my mentee blossom through our sessions, and it was a pleasure to be able to provide an enriching work experience for her too. Young people need programmes like this to increase their networks, develop their confidence and have someone to ask those ‘silly questions’ to that they may otherwise lack the confidence to ask. It truly is a dually beneficial programme – you learn as much from your mentee as they learn from you. I would truly recommend it.”
Gabriella Jessup, ORT JUMP former mentee and current mentor said: “Being an ORT JUMP mentee was my introduction to the corporate world, where my mentor empowered me to believe in both myself and what I wanted for my career. Now I’m a mentor and I’ve been able to be that person for my mentee who I’ve seen gain clarity on what matters to her, to set direction for her career with newfound confidence.
“Having started my career as an apprentice in government communications, becoming a mentor is about being the person you needed when you were 17, supporting them to navigate the career routes available to them and empowering them to see what their career could look like.”
Eytan Freeman, Yavneh College, ORT Mentee said: “I could not recommend taking part in the ORT JUMP Mentoring Programme enough. The whole experience has made me realise that a career in law is definitely within reach. Without my mentor’s assistance, law would still be an industry I was too scared to dive into. I’m so grateful to him for his guidance and to the ORT JUMP team for making all this possible.”
- If you are interested in joining the programme as a mentor for the next academic year commencing in September 2024, please email JUMP@ortuk.org or visit ortuk.org/jumpmentoring
