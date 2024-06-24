Brick Lane Beigel Shop to reopen this week after ‘challenging chapter’
Owners blame family dispute and health setbacks on sudden closure of yellow-fronted premises in London's East End
The Brick Lane Beigel Shop is to reopen this week after the owners confirmed that a “family dispute” and “health setbacks” had contributed to its sudden closure.
The famous yellow-fronted shop, which first opened in 1855, had closed in February, after a law firm took possession of the building.
A letter from the firm read: “Please note we have taken possession of the above mentioned property. Any attempt of re entry of the said property is an offence and proceedings will be taken for trespass and criminal damage.
“All enquiries concerning this property should be sent to Thirsk Winton LLP.”
In a statement published on Monday, the family disclosed the reopening on 26 June, after what it said had been a “challenging chapter”.
Explaining why it closed, the statement said blamed a “culmination of a long-standing family dispute over the building’s ownership and subsequent rents, alongside the health struggles of our beloved father and uncle, Aron, who remains in recovery from a heart attack and multiple strokes.”
“Amidst these difficulties, we are determined to move forward with renewed vigour and optimism.
‘Led by siblings Aron, David, and Mazal, our family has poured heart and soul into this establishment for decades, fostering connections and sharing fresh warm beigels with generations of patrons.”
Looking ahead to reopening, the family said “stepping into the next chapter, the younger generation, including Aron’s 22-year-old quadruplets and Mazal’s three children, are eager to carry on the Beigel Shop’s cherished legacy by taking over the business.
“Yet, we recognise the financial hurdles that lie ahead, from doubled rent to machinery upgrades and necessary renovations, including some electrical updates that added to our temporary closure.”
But in a sign of continued financial pressures the family set up a GoFundMe campaign to help “ease some of these financial burdens” as they appealed for donations, to aid “rebuilding our business and preserving a treasured piece of East London’s heritage.”
The fundraising goal has been set at £50,000, with three main goals for raising the cash. It said it needs a new beigel machine because its ‘vintage’ one frequently breaks down, slowing production. It also needs shop repairs, and a brand new oven also.
To encourage donations, it is offering a Beigel Shop tote bag to the first 50 customers to give more than £5.
