IDF confirms Israeli-American lone soldier Omer Neutra was killed on 7 October

After 14 months of clinging to hope, the parents of 21-year-old Israeli soldier Omer Neutra have learned that their son was killed in action on 7 October and his body is being held in Gaza.

The confirmation, delivered on Sunday by the IDF and Israel’s chief military rabbi, finally ends the uncertainty for Orna and Ronan Neutra.

Omer, originally from Long Island, moved to Israel as a lone soldier. He was abducted alongside Nimrod Cohen, Shaked Dahan, and Oz Daniel, during the attack. The image of their burning tank, surrounded by celebrating Hamas terrorists, became one of the defining images of the atrocities. While the deaths of Dahan and Daniel were previously confirmed, Omer’s fate remained unknown until now.

His parents, speaking at a rally in New York days before the news, had expressed their pride and hope. Orna recounted his journey: “Omer grew up in the USA and at the age of 18 came to Israel for a preparatory year. He was accepted to study at a university in the US, but made a decision that he wanted to enlist.”

The family called on US president Joe Biden and president-elect Donald Trump to act to promote a hostage deal, saying: “Seize the moment, work together, before January. This can be a moment that unites us all.”

Israel’s president Isaac Herzog said: “After more than a year of a persistent, shaking and worldwide struggle, his family received the bitter news about the fall of their beloved, the late hijacked Captain Omer Maxim Neutra, on October 7. I strengthen and embrace them and all the families of the abductees who are experiencing a terrible hell.”

Defence minister Israel Katz said: “Omer, who grew up in New York and chose to immigrate to Israel out of a deep sense of mission, fell in a heroic battle near Nir Oz on October 7, 2023 and was kidnapped to the Gaza Strip by Hamas murderers”.

He added: “Omer’s life story and dedication represent the best and strongest of us as a people. A fighter who stood bravely in the battle for tank number three and sacrificed his life for the security of the State of Israel against the worst of our enemies. To the Neutra family and to all the families of the abductees, I would like to say on behalf of the State of Israel – the return of the abductees is our most important mission and we will do everything to fulfil it.”

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said: “Omer loved sports, played soccer, basketball and volleyball and was the captain of sports teams at his school. His family and friends testified to a warm, optimistic and people-loving person who ‘lights up the room as soon as he enters it.'”