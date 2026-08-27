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IDF destroys Hamas ambush post 70 meters from Gaza hospital

Israeli military says terrorists were killed after preparing attacks on troops and trying to rebuild Hamas’s capabilities

By Annabel Sinclair August 27, 2026, 2:03 pm Edit
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A structure used by Hamas as an ambush position roughly 70 meters from Kamal Adwan Hospital. Photo credit: IDF Spokesperson Unit
A structure used by Hamas as an ambush position roughly 70 meters from Kamal Adwan Hospital. Photo credit: IDF Spokesperson Unit

The IDF says it has destroyed a Hamas ambush position just 70 metres from a hospital in northern Gaza after terrorists allegedly used the site to prepare attacks on Israeli troops.

The building in the Jabalya area was also being used to store weapons and stood around 50 metres from the Yellow Line, according to the Israeli military.

It was located close to two civilian sites, with Kamal Adwan Hospital about 70 metres away and a school roughly 170 metres away from the position.

The IDF said several terrorists were killed in Tuesday’s strike after they had begun planning attacks on Israeli forces and attempting to rebuild Hamas’s military capabilities from the building.

The military said it used precise munitions and aerial surveillance in an effort to reduce the risk to civilians.

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It accused Hamas of continuing to operate around civilian and humanitarian facilities in Gaza, saying the Jabalya position was another example of what it described as the terror group’s systematic use of such infrastructure.

The strike follows a separate IDF and Shin Bet operation in the Al-Maghazi area in which Hamas operative Ismail Abu Pul was killed.

Abu Pul was described by the Israeli military as the commander of a weapons production site at Hamas’s production headquarters and was accused of involvement in manufacturing explosive charges and anti-tank missiles.

The military also struck the production facility, which it said had been established close to an aid distribution point operated by an international organisation.

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