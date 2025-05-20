IDF kills terror suspect linked to West Bank murder of pregnant Israeli woman
Tzeela Gez, 30, was gunned down en route to hospital to give birth; baby delivered by emergency caesarean
The IDF has confirmed it killed a suspect in the murder of Tzeela Gez, a 30-year-old pregnant Israeli woman shot dead last week while travelling to give birth.
Gez, from the West Bank community of Bruchin, was critically wounded when gunmen opened fire on her vehicle. Her husband, Hananel, who was driving, sustained light injuries. Doctors delivered her son via emergency caesarean before she later died of her wounds in hospital.
On Monday, the IDF said a man suspected of involvement in the shooting was killed during a counter-terror operation in the West Bank.
During the arrest of several suspects, one man was “identified running toward the forces while holding a backpack suspected of being booby-trapped,” a spokesperson said. “In response to the immediate threat, the soldiers eliminated the suspect.”
The infant remains in serious condition at Schneider Children’s Medical Centre in Petah Tikva.
President Isaac Herzog called the killing “a criminal act of terror that chills every heart.”
But the tragedy also sparked political controversy. At Gez’s funeral last week, her sister Shaked interrupted Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan as he used his eulogy to call for tougher measures against Palestinian villages. “I don’t want politics,” she said. “I want love for my sister.”
The attack has reignited debate over settler security and the Israeli military’s strategy in the West Bank, where violence has surged since the 7 October massacre.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.