Pregnant Israeli woman killed by terrorist while on her way to give birth
The IDF has launched a manhunt for the terrorist near the Palestinian West Bank village of Bruqin
The IDF has launched a manhunt for a terrorist who killed a pregnant Israeli woman in the West Bank last night as her husband was driving her to the hospital to give birth.
Tzeela Gez, a mental health counsellor, was due to give birth to her fourth child and was being taken to the hospital by her husband Hananel. The terrorist opened fire on vehicles driving on route 446 outside the settlement of Bruchin.
The pregnant mother was taken to the Rabin Medical Centre in Petah Tikvah in critical condition, where the doctors performed an emergency C-section on here during efforts to save her life. The hospital announced her death early on Thursday morning; the baby is said to be in serious but stable condition, while her husband was lightly injured.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “deeply shocked by the horrific attack…against a pregnant woman and her husband, while they were making their way to the delivery room.
“This despicable event reflects exactly the difference between us – those who cherish and bring life – and the despicable terrorists whose life’s goal is to kill us and cut off lives.”
The IDF reportedly surrounded the nearby Palestinian village of Bruqin shortly after the attack, with Israel Katz, the Defence Minister, stating that he had ordered troops to “identify the origin of the attackers and respond with maximum force”.
The Hamas terrorist group described the attack as “heroic”, characterising it as a response to Israel’s “escalating crimes and ongoing aggression against our people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank”.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.