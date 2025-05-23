IDF reservist jailed for refusing service over Gaza war and hostage policy
Captain Ron Feiner, who served 270 days since 7 October, says Israel’s war – not dissent – is harming its security
An IDF reserve officer who served nearly nine months on active duty has been sentenced to 20 days in military prison for refusing to serve, citing moral objections to the war in Gaza and the government’s failure to prioritise hostage recovery.
Captain (res.) Ron Feiner, 26, a platoon commander in the Northern Nahal Brigade’s 8207th Battalion, said he could no longer serve in good conscience. He is the highest-ranking officer to receive jail time for refusing duty since the conflict began on 7 October.
“I was sentenced by my battalion commander to 20 days in jail,” Feiner said in a public statement. “As a combat officer, I’ve served 270 days in reserve duty since 7 October, spending many months under constant life-threatening conditions and sacrificing my civilian life. I’m shocked by this unprecedented and disproportionate punishment.”
Feiner, a student of philosophy, economics and political science at the University of Haifa and a youth mentor, said he acted from the same values that led him to serve. “I love this country, but I feel my future here is slipping through my fingers,” he said.
“When the government publicly declares that the hostages are at the bottom of its priorities, when (Finance Minister) Smotrich apologises to his voters for not starving Gaza residents or committing war crimes, and when my soldiers are called up for hundreds of days of reserve duty, I can no longer convince them to report,” he added. “As a commander, I’m taking responsibility. I’m refusing on their behalf as well.”
Feiner is a member of Soldiers for the Hostages, a group of more than 300 IDF reservists who oppose the continuation of the war and have pledged not to return to service unless government policy shifts. He had previously signed two letters of refusal but continued reporting for duty. His decision to stop came, he said, after concluding that hostage recovery efforts had been deprioritised in favour of military operations.
“Though the government may be willing to throw their futures away, I still care,” he said. “I’m horrified by the never-ending war in Gaza, by the abandonment of the hostages, by the continued killing of innocent people, and by the complete lack of political vision. Morally, I can no longer continue to serve unless this changes. I must resist in every way I can to bring this war to an end.”
Feiner added: “I believe that once enough people speak out against the war like I am, it will lead to its end. What’s truly harming Israel’s security right now is the war itself, not people like me who are refusing to report. I believe the government’s current policies don’t reflect the values of the State of Israel. In the future, when we return to a government that genuinely contributes to defending the country, we’ll be able to return to serve. I’m at peace with my decision.”
Another member of the group, Daniel Yahalom, was sentenced to five days in prison for similar reasons.
Soldiers for the Hostages released a statement in support of Feiner: “Harsher punishments won’t hide the truth – that this war lacks public support. This is not how to handle the IDF’s manpower crisis. The way forward is to restore public trust and bring the 58 hostages home.”
The Israeli Arab-Jewish peace group Standing Together also condemned the sentence. In a statement, the NGO said: “Ron has been acting in recent months for ending the war and rescuing the abducted, reflecting the views of the majority of the Israeli public. His arrest is a clear attempt to silence legitimate opposition.”
They accused government ministers of pursuing “ideological goals” over the welfare of the hostages and claimed the prosecution of dissenting soldiers signals “panic” within the leadership.
Feiner previously commanded operations in Lebanon and led a combat rescue under fire in the border village of Ayta ash-Shab, during which six IDF soldiers were killed.
Jewish News has contacted the IDF for comment on Feiner’s sentencing.
