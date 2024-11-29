Immanuel College consults on prep school closure

Immanuel College has launched a consultation into plans to close its preparatory school at the end of the academic year.

The Hertfordshire campus is collaborating with Kerem School in Hampstead Garden Suburb. From September 2025, Kerem will offer places to pupils from the current reception class up to Year 4, currently being educated at Immanuel College. It will become a feeder school and have access to the Bushey site and its facilities for activities and events.

The current Immanuel College year 5 cohort (Year 6 from September 2025) will remain in Bushey as part of an expanded senior school.

The collaboration has been formed in response to growing financial pressures including the introduction of VAT on fees, the increase in National Insurance and Teachers ’Pension Scheme (TPS) costs and the removal of business rates relief.

Kerem headteacher Naomi Simon said: “We are very excited to be welcoming Immanuel College Prep families into our vibrant and flourishing community. We are working closely with Immanuel College to ensure a smooth transition. As well as academic excellence, Immanuel and Kerem share a strong history, and ethos of equipping pupils with the skills, confidence and compassion to thrive as responsible Jewish citizens with a global outlook, deeply rooted in faith and community.”

Admitting it is “a difficult situation”, she added “it is the start of an exciting new chapter for Kerem and Immanuel College. We look forward to working together to create a flourishing community for all our pupils.”

Immanuel College acting headmaster Dan Endlar, said: “As the independent schools sector faces some difficult challenges, the alliance between Immanuel College and Kerem will ensure that both emerge stronger at a time of huge uncertainty.”

Daniel Levy, chair of governors at Immanuel College said: “We know that parents make huge sacrifices for their children’s education. The past five years, starting with Covid, through the period of high inflation and now with the addition of VAT to school fees, has created unprecedented financial pressures across our sector.”

He added that the collaboration with Kerem will “ensure that our children have the opportunity to continue receiving an outstanding primary education and the stability they require in these uncertain times. It goes without saying that, as sad as we are to be saying ‘goodbye’, we are looking forward to welcoming them back to the Senior School in the future.”

Rabbi David Meyer, chief executive of PaJeS, the organisation tasked with supporting Jewish schools in the UK, said: “It is heartening to see the collaborative partnership between Kerem and Immanuel College taking proactive steps to protect educational provision and prioritise the needs of children and families in our community.”