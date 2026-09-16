Immanuel College partners with Borehamwood Kollel to launch new Jewish learning centre

Immanuel College in Bushey, Hertfordshire has launched a new programme intended to establish a satellite centre of Torah study at the institution, with half a dozen members of the Borehamwood Kollel learning regularly on site, creating a Beit Midrash and bringing Torah learning into the daily life of the College.

IC [Immanuel College] Torah is a new partnership between the school and the Kollel, the latter of which was founded in 2019 by Dayan Chanoch Ehrentreu, the former head of the London Beth Din.

The initiative is part of the College’s wider plans to strengthen Jewish education and give pupils and families more choice in the forms of Jewish learning available to them.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Boys’ Kollel and Beit Midrash programme will be led by Rabbi Dovi Lebrett, Rabbi of Shenley United Synagogue. A parallel programme will be led by Rivka Simonson, offering girls dedicated opportunities for chavruta learning, discussion, mentoring and engagement with female Jewish educators and role models.

IC Torah will also offer an optional enhanced Torah pathway, with five additional hours of Jewish learning each week before the normal school day.

Deputy Head Jewish Life and learning Rabbi Yoni Golker said the College believes “in excellence in every aspect of our students’ lives — academically, personally and Jewishly. IC Torah builds on our outstanding Kodesh provision and takes it to a new level, giving students the skills and confidence to engage deeply and independently with Torah. I believe this new programme is the most exciting development in Anglo-Jewish education for a generation.”

The College adds that the programme “is intended to strengthen Jewish life across the whole College” through visiting educators, Scholars in Residence, masterclasses, community events and other learning opportunities.

Immanuel College chief executive Rabbi Cobi Ebrahimoff said IC Torah “reflects our ambition for every student at Immanuel College to develop a confident and meaningful Jewish identity. By bringing outstanding Torah learning, inspiring educators and strong communal and international partnerships into the heart of the College, we are creating an environment where Jewish learning can flourish at every level.”

The programme is also intended to build stronger links with the local Jewish community, particularly in Bushey, Borehamwood and South Hertfordshire, while developing relationships with Jewish educators and institutions in Israel and internationally.

The College is understood to be further exploring opportunities to deepen its connection with the legacy and teachings of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, with other plans including a new Ulpan programme for Hebrew language learning.