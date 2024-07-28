Independent MP recorded telling Muslim male voters they had ‘duty’ to vote for him
Iqbal Mohamed, who won in Dewsbury & Batley, denies breaching strict rules on improper religious interference at the general election
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
A newly elected Muslim independent MP has been recorded telling people to “follow the teachings of the Prophet” and vote for him, days before the general election.
Iqbal Mohamed, who won in Dewsbury & Batley, and faced claims that his supporters waged a campaign of intimidation against a Labour candidate, also claimed he would be a representative of Allah if he was backed at the polls.
There are strict rules in the UK on improper religious influence at elections and the new MP could now be investigated over the comments.
The Sunday Times revealed Mohamed, 52, made the remarks standing on a prayer mat wearing religious dress at a male-only open air prayer event to mark Eid in Batley, West Yorkshire, on June 16.
He later shared a short excerpt, including the section about the Prophet Muhammad, on social media, writing: “Vote with your conscience and vote INDEPENDENT for a just and honest MP.”
The footage show that Mohamed warned voters that, if they failed to vote, Allah would ask them: “I gave you this [blessing], what did you do with it?” He said Muslims had a “duty” to vote for “just representatives” and gestured to an imam next to him before saying “with the ulema [a collective term for Islamic clerics] as my witness I promise to try and be that just representative”, stating that he did not need to beg for votes as “anyone with any element of humanity” had seen what was happening in Gaza.
Mohamed denied any wrongdoing over the comments, telling the newspaper: “This was a general appeal to register to vote and Labour and Conservative candidates frequently speak in religious settings, including mosques, during election campaigns. I am dedicated to serving the residents of Dewsbury & Batley, of all faiths and none.”
Mohamed secured a majority of 6,934 votes with a campaign that focused on events in Gaza.
At one stage Labour candidate Heather Iqbal was forced to call in police over claims she was followed and faced threats from the Independent MP’s supporters, including claims she was a “Zionist.”Iqbal has called for Mohamed to condemn the incidents.
