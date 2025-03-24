Influencer sues UK sportswear brand for £770k over alleged axing linked to pro-Israel post

American influencer Alix Earle is suing British sportswear brand Gymshark for £770,000, alleging the company unlawfully pulled out of a sponsorship deal after she expressed support for Israel.

Legal filings at the High Court claim the TikTok star, who has more than seven million followers on the platform, was dropped after posting, “Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel,” shortly after Hamas’s 7 October attack.

Gymshark denies ever entering into a contract with Earle, but her legal team says a letter sent by the company in January 2024 accused her of breaching an agreement.

The deal was reportedly worth $1 million and included three TikTok videos, four Instagram posts, a photo shoot and an appearance at a brand event.

Earle’s lawyers argue that Gymshark’s justification for ending the partnership was unfounded, as her pro-Israel post was made prior to the agreement.

The influencer later attempted to clarify her comments, writing: “My heart continues to be with everyone who has been impacted by these horrifying acts of terrorism. I am shattered over the inexcusable, disgusting, disrespectful torturing of women, children, babies and so many others.”

Despite this, the lawsuit claims Gymshark executives raised concerns about “negative responses” to her involvement, including online accusations labelling Earle a “Zionist” and questioning the brand’s decision to collaborate with her while also promoting Palestinian women in its campaigns.

Earle rose to fame in 2020 for her fashion and beauty content and was named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s first-ever digital cover star in 2024.

Her legal team describe her as “highly sought after” for brand collaborations, citing her influence and commercial impact, often dubbed the “Alix Earle effect”.