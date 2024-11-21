Inspirational antisemitism campaigners shortlisted for award

Four leading antisemitism campaigners have been shortlisted for a prestigious honour.

The Pete Newbon Award is presented annually by the London Centre for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism in memory of activist Pete Newbon who died by suicide in 2022.

Heidi Bachram, Nicole Lampert, Alex Hearn and Elica Le Bon are on the shortlist for the individual who has made the greatest contribution to public understanding of anti-Jewish hate.

Heidi Bachram built, and each time it was vandalised, re-built, a memorial for the victims of 7 October in Brighton. Whilst not Jewish, she works tirelessly to focus public attention on the hostages in Gaza.

She said: “I am deeply honoured to be shortlisted for the Newbon Award. I feel Pete with us in the fight, which has become much more intense since the October 7 attacks. This award is part of his legacy and I’m so humbled to be a part of it.”

Alex Hearn is director of Labour Against Antisemitism and a respected social media and journalistic commentator. He has worked with counter-terrorism institutions and has spoken publicly on antisemitism in the Lords, the European Parliament and in the media.

He said: “Being shortlisted for an award by LCSCA, who do such valuable work, and in the name of a dearly missed member of our community, Pete Newbon, is a double honour. To be recognised in this way, among all the many people who work so hard against antisemitism, makes me feel incredibly proud.”

Jewish News journalist and broadcaster Nicole Lampert has taken a leading role in telling the story of 7 October, the plight of the hostages, survivors and families, and has told the story of the victims of sexual violence.

Lampert said: “It’s an honour to be shortlisted in the name of the kind, valiant warrior against antisemitism, Pete Newbon. Covering this story from all angles has taken me, an entertainment journalist, to the war-scarred borders of Israel to investigating antisemitism within previously cherished institutions like the BBC, the UN and Oxford University. I’m lucky that I had a small army, including my friends on this shortlist, besides me.”

Iranian feminist and social media activist Elica Le Bon, said: “This is so heartwarming. Thank you so much. It means so much to me to be even considered for such an honorable award.”

The judges include Luke Akehurst, MP for North Durham; Kirsty Young, chief of staff at the Holocaust Education Trust and Joanna Bell, activist against antisemitism and social media influencer.

A spokesperson for the awards praised the “exceptionally high calibre of nominations”, adding that the shortlist “highlights just some of the incredible work being undertaken day in and day out to address this vile and pernicious hatred. Our thanks go to all who submitted nominations, and to all of those who are working to ensure that anti-Jewish racism is never allowed to go unchecked.”

Other nominations included David Collier, Alan Johnson, k-larevue.com, Richard Kemp, Lesley Klaff, Rachel Moiselle, Douglas Murray, Melanie Philips, David H Stone and Jonathan Turner.

The winner will be announced at the Robert Fine Memorial Lecture on 8 December. Click here to book.