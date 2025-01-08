Institute for Jewish Policy Research names new chair

The Institute for Jewish Policy Research (JPR) has appointed David Ereira as its new chair, succeeding Stephen Moss who has been in the role since 2015.

Ereira is a current JPR trustee and vice-chair, who has also served as chairman of Norwood and vice president of S&P Sephardi. He remains an honorary life president of Norwood.

Outgoing JPR head Stephen Moss said: “David brings a vast wealth of experience and a passion to take JPR to new heights. He is the perfect person to lead this vital organisation into its next chapter, and I am deeply confident in his ability to continue advancing JPR’s essential work.”

Ereira said: “I am deeply honoured to step into the role of chair following the exceptional leadership of Stephen Moss. With over three decades of community service, I am dedicated to advancing JPR’s mission at a time when the need for accurate, insightful research has never been more urgent.

“As we face unprecedented global challenges, JPR’s work remains crucial to ensuring Jewish communities in the UK and Europe are empowered with the data and insights they need to navigate these turbulent times. Together with our exceptional team, we will continue to provide the intelligence and resilience our communities need to thrive.”

Dr Jonathan Boyd, executive director of JPR, said: “I want to express my deepest thanks to Stephen for his nearly decade-long dedication to JPR. Under his leadership, JPR’s influence expanded significantly, making our research more relevant than ever to leaders and policymakers worldwide.

“His stewardship has ensured that we are stronger than ever as an organisation. We are incredibly fortunate to have David Ereira take the helm, and we look forward to the unparalleled vision and expertise he brings to JPR as we continue to lead the way in Jewish community research.”