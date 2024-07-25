Interfaith dialogue in UK ‘has almost collapsed’ since Gaza conflict
Justin Welby told the House of Lords on Thursday that conflicts overseas had a “profound impact” on community cohesion on home soil.
Interfaith dialogue in the UK has “almost collapsed” since the eruption of the Gaza conflict last year, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said.
Justin Welby told the House of Lords on Thursday that conflicts overseas had a “profound impact” on community cohesion on home soil.
The war, triggered by Hamas’ terror attack on Israel on October 7, has led to the deaths of tens of thousands of people in Gaza, and sparked deep divisions in Britain.
During the upper chamber’s debate on the King’s Speech, the archbishop said: “Issues elsewhere in the world do not confine themselves to affecting us in our international policy alone.
“We are recognised by the United Nations as the most diverse nation on Earth.
“That means every single overseas conflict or disaster has a diaspora community here.
“To build a cohesive society here, domestic and foreign policy must work hand-in-glove.
“That is seen with Israel and Gaza. Conflict overseas has a profound impact on our own society and our own domestic policies, because of the multicultural nature of our communities.
“Interfaith dialogue in this country has almost collapsed since October 7 last year and tensions are high and that is entirely as a result of overseas matters.”
His comments come after the archbishop has faced criticism for not speaking out more against Israel, with Palestinian Anglicans saying he was “relegating” their plight.
In an open letter last year, parishioners in the West Bank accused Mr Welby of putting “domestic British ecumenical and political considerations” over the “inalienable rights” of Palestinians.
The archbishop also came under fire for declining to meet a Bethlehem pastor during his visit to the UK, for which he later apologised.
In his speech in the Lords, Mr Welby also said that the “interplay” between international and domestic policy was key with regard to mass migration and climate change.
He told peers: “Domestic challenges require cross-border solutions if they are to be effective.”
