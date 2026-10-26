Interfaith group gets hands dirty at Canons Park in first Mitzvah Day of 2026

In a show of interfaith solidarity for the first Mitzvah Day event of the year, thirty volunteers from three different religions and multiple communal groups joined together on Sunday 25 October to tidy the historic walled rose garden in Canons Park.

Mitzvah Day, which is housed by JW3, is the UK’s largest day of faith-based social action. It will take place on Sunday 22 November 2026, although many projects run in the month leading up to the day itself.

Putting this year’s Mitzvah Day theme of ‘The Joy of Giving Back’ into action, they weeded, swept, raked leaves, cleared rubbish and tidied overgrown flower beds.

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The event helped to prepare the garden for the winter months and lay the foundations for the next growing season.

Those taking part included members of Stanmore & Canons Park Synagogue, Mosaic Liberal Synagogue, Belmont Synagogue, various Hindu Temples and organisations, St William of York Roman Catholic Church, and the Friends of Canons Park.

They were joined by local councillors Cllr Ameet Jogia, Cllr Kantilal Rabadia, Cllr Zak Wagman and Cllr Michael Raven, with Bob Blackman MP also giving the initiative his support.

Cllr Ameet Jogia said: “Giving back does not have to mean doing something on a grand scale. Offering a few hours of our time can make a real difference to our surroundings and to the people around us. It is particularly encouraging to see different faith communities setting such a positive example.”

Organised by Stanmore & Canons Park Synagogue, the gardening event is designed to showcase how small acts of kindness can strengthen relationships and benefit the wider community.

The synagogue’s Rabbi Eli Birnbaum said: “Giving back to our community is a fundamental expression of Jewish values. It is especially meaningful to see people of different faiths and backgrounds working together and demonstrating that our shared values are stronger than our differences.”

Project Co-ordinator Corinne Linskell added: “There is something special about working alongside people you might not otherwise meet, united by a shared desire to do something positive. We give back to our local environment, but we also gain so much ourselves through friendship, understanding and a real sense of community. That is what Mitzvah Day is all about.”