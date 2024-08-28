International aliyah figures surge despite Gaza war
Between January and July 323 British Jews emigrated to Israel, compared with 214 for the same time period last year
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
International aliyah figures are on the rise despite the horror of 7 October and subsequent conflict.
In the months between January and July 2023, some 214 British Jews emigrated to Israel. That figure jumped to 323 for the same time period in 2024, making a rise of 51 per cent. Just looking at the month of July alone, the number of UK emigrants more than doubled — from 34 people in July 2023 to 74 in July this year, a rise of 118 per cent.
This week, the chair of the World Zionist Organisation, Yaakov Hagoel, welcomed 150 new immigrants from France. He told the arrivals at Ben-Gurion airport: “On October 7 a war erupted not against the state of Israel, but against the Jewish people. Today, in many countries around the world, it is hard to be a Jew, whether at school, at work, or at prayer.”
“It is incredible that since the massacre of 7 October, Israel has seen a dramatic increase in olim. The arrival of over 29,000 new olim during this time of crisis demonstrates that the Jewish people are determined to continue building their future in our homeland, the land of Israel. This unprecedented aliyah is a testament to the recognition of the global Jewish community that Israel is not just a refuge, but a beacon of hope and faith.”
The WZO said 29,000 immigrants have arrived in Israel since 7 October. The surge is put down to a desire to demonstrate solidarity with Israel plus rising international antisemitism — much of it as a direct result of the war with Hamas.
A recent report details a 355 per cent increase in immigration files from France, with over 5,500 files opened since the war began, compared to just 1,200 in the same period last year.
Hagoel added: “The war we face is not just a battle for Israel’s security but for the survival and future of the Jewish people. The strong response we are witnessing through this wave of aliyah is a powerful affirmation of our collective resolve to stand with Israel, now more than ever. We will make sure that Jews everywhere feel safe, supported, and encouraged to make aliyah.”
