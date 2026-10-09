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International chazzanim to top the bill at celebration of Jewish resilience and unity

World-class singers Shulem Lemmer and Choni G are due to headline 13 October evening of music, inspiration and solidarity

By Michelle Rosenberg October 9, 2026, 12:59 pm Edit
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Bishnat
Bishnat

Jewish music charity Bishnat will bring the community together for a powerful musical celebration of Jewish pride, unity and resilience on Tuesday 13 October at 7:00pm in north west London.

Featuring internationally acclaimed New York chazan Shulem Lemmer and South African singer, musician, and chazzan Choni Goldman (also known as Choni G), the evening, billed as ‘Be the Light, Stand Together, promises a mix of traditional Jewish melodies, contemporary Hebrew music and timeless show tunes.

At a time when British Jewry faces rising antisemitism and uncertainty, the evening is intended to honour those lost, recognise extraordinary acts of courage and reaffirm the strength of a community standing together.

Ahead of the event, the charity said: “7 October changed our world. Three years on, many feel exhausted, isolated and uncertain. But music can achieve what words cannot. When hundreds of people sing together, we are reminded of who we are, what we stand for and the strength of our community.

Bishnat

“We want people to leave uplifted, inspired and proud of their Jewish identity, their connection to Israel and their place in Britain.

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“Our message is simple: You will not break us. Not with words, not with lies, not with violence. Together we are unbreakable, and on 13 October, you will hear exactly what that sounds like.”

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