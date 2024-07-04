Introducing the Community’s Pup & other tails

Many puppies are born at the Israel Guide Dog Centre (IGDC), but Teddy is different. The yellow Labrador, who arrived on 29 April to mum Fonda and dad Gus, is named in memory of Martin Segal MBE, the executive director of the UK arm of the charity who died in January at the age of 58.

Known for his extraordinary ability to fundraise, Martin was interested in everything charity, but his focus was always the IGDC in Beit Oved, where guide dogs are raised and trained to change lives. To change the lives of the blind and visually impaired, who get to be mobile, independent and confident again with a dog by their side. To change the lives of soldiers with post-traumatic stress disorder, who escape their emotional trauma through a dog’s reassurance, and the lives of children on the autism spectrum and those affected by October 7, who will heal with a dog as a companion.

For all these reasons, Martin Segal, former IDF soldier and recipient of a posthumous MBE, was committed to the charity and even more so after the attack on Israel, when he was seriously ill. At his funeral, Noach Braun, founder of the charity, described Martin as many things: “The Zionist, the Jew wearing his Judaism proudly, the soldier in and out of uniform defending Israel”, but also “the voice of the Israel Guide Dog Centre”.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Teddy has been named in honour of Martin, whose middle name was Edward – Teddy for short – and Jewish News is launching a community campaign to support this pup who, in time, will change a life. Soon to be fostered by a volunteer puppy raiser, donations for Teddy will cover the food, medicines, vaccinations, toys and equipment he needs for the next 14 months until he starts training.

Teddy’s ‘grandmother’ Rena, who fosters Fonda and volunteers in the puppy house, told us: “He is very boisterous, playful and lively” – which is just as Martin would have hoped and Martin’s widow Rebecca saw this for herself when she went to Israel to meet him. “All puppies are adorable, but Teddy is extra adorable and will always have a very special place in my heart as he is named after my darling Martin,” she said. “My husband and his name will now live on and on. He is simply a legend!”

We will be reporting on Teddy’s progress and journey for all of you, so watch this space.

To support Teddy the community dog, visit: israelguidedog.org.uk/teddy

Marching Molly

Among the stoic and committed who have gone on every pro-Israel march, there is Molly. The sleek German Shepherd, who is five in December, has been to every counterprotest and every march wearing her ‘Bring Them Home’ vest, and is a reassuring presence for those prepared to walk the extra mile in support of Israel.

Accompanied by her owner, Ginger, Molly was at the Phoenix cinema with hundreds of others to support the Seret Film Festival’s screening of Supernova: The Music Festival Massacre after pro-Palestine vandals graffitied the building. Rarely on a lead, Molly impresses the police with her obedience, as taught by Ginger, who is proud, especially as she almost lost her leg. “When she was one and a half, she jumped a metal gate, misjudged it and had a nasty break when she hit the ground. It cost £10,000 to fix!” We think it was money well spent!

And finally to the election from a pet’s perspective….

Larry’s Lament

Chief Mouser of the cabinet cohabits with PM.

Several mice stayed longer than one or two of them.

I started out at Battersea then moved to Number 10.

Pushing for Buck House, should I have to move again.

Not been told to pack up yet as PM need a charmer,

and look at how I took the lead – dazzling Obama.

I’m no fan of elections or standing in the rain.

Use the brolly in the hallway? But no we go again.

Whoever moves in next will get the sternest note –

just dogs at polling stations? It’s time cats got to vote.