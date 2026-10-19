© 2026 JewishNews, All Rights Reserved.
Concept, design & development by RGB Media logo
Powered by Salamandra

Iranian-linked operative accused of directing UK antisemitic attacks from jail

Mohammad al-Saadi, alleged to be behind antisemitic attacks in London, is using coded prison calls and $1m transfers to direct proxies, US authorities say

By JN Reporter October 19, 2026, 9:54 am Edit
Prefer Jewish News on Google
Photo of the burnt out remains of Hatzola ambulances at the Jewish Community Ambulance service in in Golders Green, London
Photo of the burnt out remains of Hatzola ambulances at the Jewish Community Ambulance service in in Golders Green, London

The Iranian operative accused of masterminding a wave of antisemitic attacks in Britain has reportedly continued to plot a terrorism campaign from behind bars, according to warnings from US authorities.

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi is suspected of operating Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (Hayi), which is described as a front for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and believed to be behind nearly 20 attacks across Europe in less than three months.

Hayi has been linked to half a dozen arson attacks on Jewish ambulances and synagogues in London during March and April this year, as well as a drone attack on the Israeli embassy and the Golders Green stabbings, all in April.

According to The Times, US authorities allege that Saadi, 32, is using “coded language” in telephone calls from prison to instruct others to carry out “work” and has directed money transfers worth more than $1 million.

The newspaper also obtained documents showing the FBI accuses Saadi of overseeing the release of propaganda videos to inspire others to his “violent ideology and psychological warfare.”

More in UK News
People aim to be arrested for holding placards which mostly say 'I oppose genocide - I support Palestine Action'. This action went ahead as intended, despite ?pressure from the Metropolitan Police to postpone the action following the horrific antisemitic terrorism attack in Manchester'.
5 minutes ago
UK police chiefs warned ‘stringent and assertive’ measures required as antisemitic attacks escalate
By Lee Harpin
Ed Miliband condemns Netanyahu in conference speech
3 hours ago
Miliband issues deadline day warning to UK businesses over West Bank E1 tenders
By Lee Harpin
David Promenade Residences, a seafront residential development on Tel Aviv’s coastline. Credit: Holland Real Estate
3 hours ago
Israel ‘a classic settler colonial story’ claims NAZA’s British film producer
By Lee Harpin

Saadi, who had a close relationship with senior Iranian officials, was arrested in Turkey in May and extradited to the United States, where he faces eight charges of terrorism.

.Saadi, who is expected to face trial next summer, has challenged the special administrative measures he is subject to in detention, including near-solitary confinement and restricted contact with family.

The authorities say the measures are necessary to stop him engaging in terrorism. He has also complained of being “illegally captured,” of not being given Arabic reading materials, and about the quality of the halal food in detention.

Federal Defenders of New York, his lawyers, said: “By keeping Mr al-Saadi in extreme solitary confinement and aggressively curtailing his access to information, the government is violating his rights under the constitution and the third Geneva Convention. We will continue to vigorously challenge these inhumane conditions.”

read more:
Latest Jewish News
Click Here
More issues