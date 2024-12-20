Irish bookshop sells out of Sinwar book, hailing him a ‘king’ fighting ‘Zionist scum’

A Dublin bookshop has pledged to restock sold-out copies of a novel by former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, describing him as a “King in a Chair” facing off against “Zionist scum”.

Connolly Books, self-described as “Ireland’s oldest radical bookshop,” posted on Facebook about The Thorn and the Carnation, a novel written by the architect of the 7 October massacre during his incarceration in Israeli prisons for the murder of 12 Palestinians.

The post labelled the book as “a vital piece of literature” and praised it for offering insight into “the resilience and ethos of a man who played a pivotal role in shaping the discourse of resistance within the Palestinian context.”

It also lauded the book for detailing the planning of the 7 October 2023 “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation.

In response to inquiries from Jewish News, a spokesperson for the bookshop confirmed that the initial order sold out quickly and promised restocks. When pressed about its support for promoting a book by a former leader of a designated terrorist organisation, the spokesperson doubled down with inflammatory language, hailing Sinwar’s actions and condemning Israeli forces in provocative terms.

The book, published by Lulu.com in April 2024, is available on the platform’s website.

In a statement to Jewish News, Lulu emphasised its status as a self-publishing platform, asserting that content is the sole responsibility of individual account holders and can be reported for guideline violations.