Irish president rejects call for him to stay away from Holocaust memorial
Higgins said it was a “deep slander” and “gross defamation” to accuse Irish people of being antisemitic
The Irish President has rejected calls from Israel’s outgoing ambassador to the country to cancel a planned speech to mark National Holocaust Memorial Day.
Dana Erlich accused Michael D Higgins of making “anti-Israeli” statements and said he should stay away from the event planned for the Mansion House in Dublin next Sunday in light of the “concerns of the Jewish community”.
In December, the Israeli government announced plans to close its embassy in Ireland as it accused the Irish government of “antisemitic rhetoric” and pursing “extreme anti-Israel policies”.
The move came after Ireland formally recognised the state of Palestine and amid moves by the government to ban imports from the Occupied Palestinian Territories.
In response to the Israeli government’s move, President Higgins said it was a “deep slander” and “gross defamation” to accuse Irish people of being antisemitic and said it was “part of a pattern to damage Ireland”.
In an interview with the Independent on Sunday newspaper, Ms Erlich said Mr Higgins’ presence at the memorial event would overshadow it.
“The fact that, right now, we are not talking about the event, but we are talking about his presence. I think it distracts from the event,” she said.
“If there were many events it would have been different, but I think the president has many opportunities to speak about and echo his opinions — I think on that event it should be something solemn, focusing on Holocaust remembrance, Holocaust education, and preventing antisemitism from rising again.”
In response, a statement on behalf of President Higgins said: “All of President Higgins’ statements will show, through this work in politics and as President, that he has again and again strongly condemned antisemitism, Islamophobia and all forms of racism. Evidence of this is clear on the public record, in print and on the public website of the President of Ireland.
“Throughout his life, President Higgins has stressed the importance of values that respect the fullness, importance and dignity of all of humanity in its diversity.
“Included in the President’s statements is, for example, the clear suggestion that any targeting of Jewish or Israeli people in Ireland is completely wrong and should be addressed immediately by the State and non-State actors.”
The statement went on to highlight public comments in which the president had expressed support for the Jewish community.
It continued: “As to the horrific circumstances of the present, the President has strongly expressed the hope that a hostage release and ceasefire agreement such as will bring the release of all hostages and an end to the horrific loss of life and destruction which has taken place can be agreed, and his hope that it can be the beginning of a meaningful discussion and sustained diplomatic initiative from the international community to bring a lasting peace and security to Israel, Palestine and the greater region – a peace for which so many have hoped for so long.
“The President received an invitation from Holocaust Education Ireland to address what it an important, solemn and public occasion commemorating a genocide which we must never forget and from which we must learn – the National Holocaust Memorial Day Commemoration, which will take place in the Mansion House on 26 January.
“This will be the seventh time that President Higgins has accepted an invitation and spoken at this event.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.