Irish president rejects call for him to stay away from Holocaust memorial

The Irish President has rejected calls from Israel’s outgoing ambassador to the country to cancel a planned speech to mark National Holocaust Memorial Day.

Dana Erlich accused Michael D Higgins of making “anti-Israeli” statements and said he should stay away from the event planned for the Mansion House in Dublin next Sunday in light of the “concerns of the Jewish community”.

In December, the Israeli government announced plans to close its embassy in Ireland as it accused the Irish government of “antisemitic rhetoric” and pursing “extreme anti-Israel policies”.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The move came after Ireland formally recognised the state of Palestine and amid moves by the government to ban imports from the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

In response to the Israeli government’s move, President Higgins said it was a “deep slander” and “gross defamation” to accuse Irish people of being antisemitic and said it was “part of a pattern to damage Ireland”.

In an interview with the Independent on Sunday newspaper, Ms Erlich said Mr Higgins’ presence at the memorial event would overshadow it.

“The fact that, right now, we are not talking about the event, but we are talking about his presence. I think it distracts from the event,” she said.

“If there were many events it would have been different, but I think the president has many opportunities to speak about and echo his opinions — I think on that event it should be something solemn, focusing on Holocaust remembrance, Holocaust education, and preventing antisemitism from rising again.”

In response, a statement on behalf of President Higgins said: “All of President Higgins’ statements will show, through this work in politics and as President, that he has again and again strongly condemned antisemitism, Islamophobia and all forms of racism. Evidence of this is clear on the public record, in print and on the public website of the President of Ireland.

“Throughout his life, President Higgins has stressed the importance of values that respect the fullness, importance and dignity of all of humanity in its diversity.

“Included in the President’s statements is, for example, the clear suggestion that any targeting of Jewish or Israeli people in Ireland is completely wrong and should be addressed immediately by the State and non-State actors.”

The statement went on to highlight public comments in which the president had expressed support for the Jewish community.

It continued: “As to the horrific circumstances of the present, the President has strongly expressed the hope that a hostage release and ceasefire agreement such as will bring the release of all hostages and an end to the horrific loss of life and destruction which has taken place can be agreed, and his hope that it can be the beginning of a meaningful discussion and sustained diplomatic initiative from the international community to bring a lasting peace and security to Israel, Palestine and the greater region – a peace for which so many have hoped for so long.

“The President received an invitation from Holocaust Education Ireland to address what it an important, solemn and public occasion commemorating a genocide which we must never forget and from which we must learn – the National Holocaust Memorial Day Commemoration, which will take place in the Mansion House on 26 January.

“This will be the seventh time that President Higgins has accepted an invitation and spoken at this event.”