Irish reporter speaks of ‘global Jewish lobby’ in deleted clip

A reporter for Virgin TV — which is based in Ireland — used the phrase “global Jewish lobby” to describe opposition to recent statements made by the Irish president, Michael Higgins.

Gavan Reilly, broadcasting live on September 23, was reporting on allegations made by President Higgins that a letter written by him, welcoming the incoming Iranian leader, had been leaked by the Israeli embassy in Dublin. He expressed regret that the Israeli ambassador to Ireland, Dana Erlich, was not presently in the country so he could address his complaint directly to her.

In fact, the letter of welcome had been displayed in full on the Iranian embassy to Ireland’s website.

The reporter, describing opposition to President Higgins’ remarks, used the phrase “global Jewish lobby” in his report to camera. His report was posted as a clip on Twitter/X by Virgin TV.

However, shortly after his broadcast, the clip was deleted by Virgin and a different report shown. It is not clear whether Reilly, the company’s political correspondent, was quoting President Higgins or using the phrase of his own volition.

Jewish News has contacted Virgin TV for comment.