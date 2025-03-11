Is it morally wrong to help a serial killer tell his story?
New play explores the ethics of giving a convicted murderer a platform
Down The Road is an intriguing play about two journalists who go to interview a serial killer. It is co-produced by Jewish creatives Aaron Vodovoz, Annelise Bianchini and Adam Paulden.
Aaron, who was born in Holland and brought up in Israel, came to the UK to pursue his acting career after completing his military service. It was here that he met up with American Annelise when he was thinking of leaving the UK to work in the USA. Lockdown intervened and the couple decide to stay in the UK and set up the American Theatre of London theatre company.
“What we are aiming to do is to bring the vibrant spirit of American plays to life, with a spotlight on talented American creatives. By blending the best of both sides of the Atlantic, we want to bridge cultural gaps through art and collaboration, inviting audiences to celebrate our commonalities and differences,” explains Aaron.
Down the Road is American Theatre of London’s debut production, and for this they have chosen a play written by award-winning American playwright Lee Blessing. First performed in 1989, the play revolves around a convicted serial killer. A husband-and-wife team of journalists are hired to help the killer write an account of his crimes.
But as they start to research the book, the couple grow increasingly uncertain about the ethics of what they are doing. The play raises many moral and ethical issues, as the journalists worry that they are giving the serial killer a platform. The impact of their task starts to have far reaching consequences and to affect the couple’s relationship.
There will be post-show Q&A sessions after three of the performances, with the panel including a sociologist and a guest with first-hand experience of how he was affected when one of his family was the victim of a killer. There will also be discussion about why so many people are fascinated with true crime and serial killers.
The play is being staged at Playhouse East, the new Haggerston theatre that has been set up by Avital Lvova and her husband James Alexandrou. Avital, who is Jewish, was born in Russia and lived in Berlin prior to coming to the UK.
Annelise and Aaron star as the husband-and-wife team and Luke Hart plays the serial killer in the play. For Annelise and Aaron, playing a married couple is a role that they will also soon play in real life because in May they are going to Israel to get married.
Down The Road is at Playhouse East until 29 March 29 at Playhouse East. Age guidance 18+. Jewish News readers can take advantage of a 20 percent discount by quoting JNEWS when booking.
