Is Jake Paul Jewish? Social media star who beat Mike Tyson has Jewish ancestry
The content creator’s mother once told her son, “You have a little bit of Jew in you"
As a YouTube star, actor and professional boxer, Jake Paul is used to balancing several identities. The same is true about his family’s ethnic background.
The Paul family has Welsh, Irish, German, French — and Jewish — ancestry.
Paul, a 27-year-old Ohio native with nearly 21 million YouTube subscribers — plus 27 million more on Instagram and 4.6 million on X — took on all-time boxing great Mike Tyson live on Netflix Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, winning the contest on points.
Tensions seemed to flare before the fight even began — with the two fighters getting into it at their official weigh-in on Thursday.
Paul is social media’s third-richest content creator, raking in $38 million in 2023, according to Fortune Magazine. His older brother Logan is also a social media influencer and content creator who has dabbled in combat sports.
It was Logan who unwittingly revealed the family’s Jewish past in a 2016 YouTube video filmed at a family gathering — his great-aunt’s funeral.
As Logan Paul introduced his viewers to his mother Pamela, she offered up a fact she said his viewers likely wouldn’t know: “You have a little bit of Jew in you,” she told the elder Paul brother, eliciting surprise from her son.
Paul’s mother explained that “Grammy was a Buxbaum and her dad was a Buxbaum.”
A search of genealogical records appears to explain that Jake and Logan’s great-grandmother, who Pamela refers to as “Grammy,” was Lillian Mae Meredith (Buxbaum), and her father was Isidore “Harry” Buxbaum.
The Buxbaums came to the United States from Germany, settling in Massachusetts. Isidore, who died in 1949, is buried in Moses Mendelsohn Cemetery in West Roxbury, a neighborhood in Boston.
Upon learning that he is part Jewish, part Welsh, part Irish and part German, Logan Paul jokingly responds, “So I’m just an ugly mutt, huh?”
Tyson, who officially retired in 2005 after a decorated career as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, has participated in a number of exhibition bouts since his career first ended. He was originally scheduled to face Paul on July 20, but the fight was postponed for medical reasons.
Tyson, who at 58 is 31 years his opponent’s senior, was raised Catholic but later converted to Islam. In November 2023, Tyson was rumored to have donated money to the Israeli Defence Forces after he was seen at a fundraising event sponsored by the Friends of the IDF organisation.
Tyson released a statement after his attendance sparked criticism.
“I want to clarify the recent portrayal of an event I attended,” Tyson wrote on Instagram. “Invited for a casual evening out by a friend, I was unaware of the arranged fundraiser and no donations were made by me or on my behalf. As a Muslim and human, I support peace. My prayers have been and continue to be with my brothers and sisters.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.