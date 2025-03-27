Is your mum as iconic as these famous Jewish mums?
The Jewish mother is a classic role in many TV shows and in movies
Is there really such a thing as an archetypal Jewish mother? Films and tv shows would have us think not – as each one portrayed so differently. From Barbra Streisand’s smothering mother in Meet The Fockers to Midge Maisel’s ditsy style queen in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel they feature all manner of idiosyncrasies, nuances and personalities.
Miriam Maisel, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan’s portrayal of the 1950s comedienne embraces all things Jewish, from getting good seats on Rosh Hashanah to cooking a mouthwatering brisket. Midge is outspoken, outrageous, stylish, silly and intrinsically Jewish.
Maura Pfefferman, Transparent
The first trans matriarch to hit television, Jeffrey Tambor’s portrayal of Maura humanised transgender people while rooting her realism in the sunny neuroticism of Los Angeles Jewish culture. Maura is a woman of sacrifice. When her daughter is born with a medical condition, she chooses to shelve exploring her gender identity to prioritize parenting.
Charlotte York, Sex and the City
Charlotte (played by Kristin Davis) is not Jewish but when she falls for her bald chunky divorce attorney she has to convert to Judaism to marry him and becomes more passionate about Judaism than he is.
Frankie, Grace & Frankie
Lily Tomlin’s Frankie is more at home smoking cannabis and praying to an Indian goddess than at Yom Kippur services. However, she leads her family in lighting Shabbat candles to remind them that even as their lives become profoundly disrupted, they will always be part of a Jewish home.
Sam Fox, Better Things
Pamela Adlon pays a single Jewish mother and working actress raising three daughters in Los Angeles, one of whom is played by Oscar winner Mikey Madison.
Bobbie Adler, Will & Grace
Debbie Reynold’s portrayal of Grace’s bubbly Jewish mother shines in its relatability. Bobbie drops in on her daughter to ensure she is celebrating Jewish holidays and sends out a monthly mailer to her family “with three colors and a Yiddish word jumble.” Her dying wishes include for her daughter to finally get breast implants. What could be more ‘Jewish mother’ than making demands from the grave?
Naomi Bunch, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Tovah Feldshuh plays Naomi — the hilarious, overbearing matriarch in Rachel Bloom’s musical world. Naomi’s numbers establish her as a Jewish mom icon from “Where’s the Bathroom?” to “Remember That We Suffered”.
And not forgetting… Michelle Williams as Leah Adler in Steven Spielberg’s mother in his ode to his parents, The Fabelmans. Plus Barbra Streisand as Ben Stiller’s overbearing mother in Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.