Isaac Herzog launches global survey to help tackle challenges facing Jewish world
People around the world have just 45 days to submit responses as part of the Voice of thee people project
A global survey to shape dialogue and leadership development within the Jewish world has been launched by Israel’s President.
The survey will help in the creation of a new worldwide Jewish advisory council featuring 150 leaders – 50 from Israel, 50 from the USA and Canada and 50 from other countries – to address the most pressing challenges facing Jewish communities in Israel and the Diaspora.
This council will convene online once a month for two years, culminating in a conference in Israel in March 2025.
Isaac Herzog said: “We are currently engaged in safeguarding the State of Israel and reinforcing the strength of the Jewish people amid a challenging war and rising antisemitism. Simultaneously, we face critical issues that demand our attention. In response, we are establishing the Voice of the People council, which will focus on ensuring the Jewish people’s ability to thrive in a changing world. The survey we are launching today will shape the council, and therefore shape the discussions impacting the future of the Jewish people. I encourage everyone to participate and contribute to help build our collective future.”
Voice of the People was launched by Herzog with the aim of becoming an incubator for innovative and practical solutions to the pressing challenges facing Jewish people worldwide. Led by CEO Shirel Dagan-Levy, the initiative will set goals and objectives to implement the ideas generated in working groups, aiming to bring about real change in shaping the Jewish future.
The first step in launching the project involves distributing a survey to the global Jewish community to select the topics for discussion in the first council meeting. This survey will be open for responses for the next 45 days, after which the results will guide the council’s priorities and strategic actions. Topics may include the dramatic rise in antisemitism, security, Jewish culture and heritage and Israel-Diaspora relations. From the survey respondents, 20 will be selected to participate in a private conversation with the President during the virtual launch event on September 15.
The council will also offer an internship programme for young Jews worldwide, aiming to develop the future leadership of the Jewish diaspora.
Shirel Dagan-Levy, CEO of Voice of the People, said, “Imagine in twenty years looking back and seeing how each cohort of our council has shaped the Jewish people’s trajectory. Through their recommendations and our collective efforts, we will be able to trace the development of our communities and understand the impact we have made. This is our chance to create a legacy that will guide and inspire future generations.”
