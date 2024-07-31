Ismail Haniyeh: timeline of Hamas’ political leader

29th January 1962: Born in Al-Shāṭiʾrefugee camp near Gaza City to Palestinian Arab parents. Educated by UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East)

1981: Enrolls in the Islamic University of Gaza and studies Arabic literature. Leads an Islamist student association affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood

1988: Founding member of Hamas; arrested later that year by Israeli authorities for taking part in the First Intifada, or uprising against Israel

1989: Arrested again by Israel

1992: Deported to Lebanon

1993: Returns to Gaza following the signing of the Oslo Accords. Appointed Dean of Islamic University

1997: Appointed personal secretary to Hamas spiritual leader, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin

2003: Survives attempted assassination attempt. Yassin assassinated a few months later

2006: Appointed prime minister of the Palestinian Authority (PA) government

2007–2014: Leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip

2017: Becomes the group’s overall political leader of Hamas, replacing Khaled Meshaal who had led Hamas in exile since 2004.

2018: Named ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist” by the US

December 2019: Leaves Gaza Strip to live in both Turkey and Qatar

October 2022: Meets Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

October 7th 2023: Mastermind behind Hamas terror atrocities across Israel

April 2024: Three of his sons, Hazem, Amir and Mohammad and four of his grandchildren are killed by Israeli airstrikes

Wednesday 31st July 2024: Assassinated, Tehran, Iran.

Haniyeh married his cousin Amal when she was 16 years old. They had 13 children.