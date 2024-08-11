Israel among top countries investing in the UK

A new report by the UK Department for Business and Trade (DBT) positioned Israel among the top 10 countries for foreign direct investment projects in the UK, per capita, in 2023-2024, among European countries.

According to the DBT inward investment results report, 19 Israeli companies either established a presence in the UK or expanded their existing activities across a range of sectors including fintech, healthcare and cyber security, among others, creating 532 new jobs.

Luxembourg, Ireland, and Sweden lead the European per-capita list followed by Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Finland, Austria, and Israel.

Israel ranked 13th overall among European countries, regardless of their population.

His Majesty’s Ambassador to Israel Simon Walters said: “This achievement is a testament to the strong partnership between the UK and Israel. Our two nations continue to work closely together, driving innovation and economic growth despite regional challenges. The UK’s commitment to fostering a supportive environment for Israeli businesses to expand and flourish remains unwavering. This robust collaboration underscores the immense potential of our shared economic partnership. The UK remains a solid, welcoming destination for Israeli businesses looking to expand their global reach.”