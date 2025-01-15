Israel and Hamas reach ceasefire and hostage deal, officals claim
Under the phased deal 33 hostages to be released along with a pause to Gaza fighting
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Israel and Hamas have finally agreed to a deal to bring about the phased release of hostages from Gaza, along with a pause to 15 months of deadly fighting, sources on both sides confirmed last night.
But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office was refused to confirm it had been concluded on Wednesday evening.
The deal outlines a six-week initial ceasefire phase and includes the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
People took to the streets of Tel Aviv last night, many holding placards demanding the release of the hostages, as negotiations to end the war reached their final stages.
The Israeli security cabinet and full cabinet still needs to approve the deal with a majority in a vote taking place on Thursday. Israel’s Supreme Court will also hear petitions from those opposing the release of Palestinians in the deal.
Reports suggested 33 hostages could be freed over the course of seven weeks, with three hostages released at first.
The release of the hostages would be the first phase of the deal being finalised, with negotiations to reach the second phase – intended to end the war –beginning on the 16th day of the implementation.
Implementation is likely to start on Sunday. Some reports claimed Hamas would release three hostages, while Israel would release 30 prisoners from Israeli jails to start the process. It is expected that the deal will also allow Palestinian civilians to return to northern Gaza and there would be a massive influx of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani was due to hold a press conference on Wednesday night.
Responding to the news, United States president-elect Donald Trump posted to this Truth Social platform: “We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East.”
Trump said the agreement, which closely resembled the one put forward by the outgoing Biden administration last year, could have only happened as a result of his “historic” election victory “as it signalled to the entire world that my administration would seek peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our allies”.
According to a statement from Hamas, a delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya informed Qatar and Egypt that the group approved a ceasefire and hostage release deal.
An Israeli source, meanwhile, told Haaretz newspaper that last- minute issues over the deal had been resolved,” after an official said earlier on Wednesday that Hamas had presented new demands regarding the Philadelphi corridor, contrary to the maps approved by the cabinet and American mediators, adding that Israel strongly rejects “any changes to these maps”.
Netanyahu’s office did not immediately comment on the news other that to caution: “Final details are still being reached.”
Meanwhile, in a speech given on the Biden administration’s Middle East policy, the United States secretary of state Antony Blinken was deeply critical of both Hamas and Israel over their conduct throughout the war.
Hamas has “cynically weaponised the suffering of Palestinians”, Blinken said in the speech, pointing to evidence that the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar told mediators the death of Palestinian civilians were “necessary sacrifices”.
But turning to the Israeli government, Blinken said: “We’ve long made the point to the Israeli government that Hamas cannot be defeated by a military campaign alone, that without a clear alternative, a post-conflict plan and a credible political horizon for the Palestinians, Hamas, or something just as abhorrent and dangerous, will grow back.” He then suggested: “Indeed, we assess that Hamas has recruited almost as many new militants as it has lost,” Blinken revealed. “That is a recipe for an enduring insurgency and perpetual war.”
