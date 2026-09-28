Israel captain says ‘they hate us’ after Ireland players refuse handshakes

Manor Solomon hits back after Irish team also bowed their heads during Israel’s anthem before Nations League match

Israel captain Manor Solomon has hit back at the Republic of Ireland team after its players refused to shake hands with their Israeli opponents before Sunday’s Nations League clash.

The West Ham midfielder said Ireland’s players “hate us” and declared his pride in his own country following his side’s 3-0 defeat in Debrecen, Hungary.

Speaking after the match, Solomon said: “They don’t interest me. We have a country ten times better than theirs, stronger, an amazing country with amazing people.

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“We are proud to wear the team shirt and to be Israelis. We are proud of our state and of our soldiers.

“They can play all their tricks. We are Israelis and love the country. And that will always be the case.

“If I say what I think of them, I’d likely be suspended for a few matches. Obviously they hate us. We don’t like them.”

His comments, reported by Irish broadcaster RTÉ, followed a highly charged fixture that had faced calls in Ireland for the national side to boycott its matches against Israel.

Ireland’s players wore black armbands and bowed their heads during Israel’s national anthem before kick-off.

They also declined the customary pre-match handshakes. Irish captain Dara O’Shea shook hands with the match officials during the coin toss but did not shake Solomon’s hand.

Israel coach Ran Ben Shimon and midfielder Dor Peretz had said before the match that they would be happy to shake hands with their Irish opponents.

The Irish squad had voted on Saturday to go ahead with the fixture after reserve goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu withdrew over his opposition to playing Israel.

Bazunu said his decision was based on his “personal belief that the killing of innocent people is wrong”.

The Football Association of Ireland later said a “significant majority” of the squad had voted to play.

Ireland took control of the match early, with Troy Parrott, Adam Idah and Jack Moylan scoring inside the opening 25 minutes to secure a 3-0 victory.

Solomon said he was already looking towards the sides’ next meeting.

“I’m waiting for the next game against them; it’ll be a completely different game entirely,” he said.

Israel manager Ran Ben Shimon accepted responsibility for the defeat, saying his team had struggled with the pressure surrounding the fixture.

“Huge disappointment; the blame is on me,” he said. “I thought we had prepared properly. We hadn’t.

“We didn’t handle the pressure well; this is very obvious.”

Israel and Ireland are due to meet again on Sunday in Backa Topola, Serbia, where Ireland’s designated home fixture will be played behind closed doors.